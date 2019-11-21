Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Commonwealth Bank of Australia    CBA   AU000000CBA7

COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA

(CBA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Commonwealth Bank of Australia : Australia's Westpac hit by Goldman downgrade over money-laundering scandal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/21/2019 | 08:11pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A pedestrian looks at his phone as he walks past a logo for Australia's Westpac Banking Corp located outside a branch in central Sydney

Goldman Sachs became the first major investment bank to cut its target price for Westpac Banking Corp on Friday as Australia's No.2 lender faces allegations of massive breaches of anti-money laundering laws and billions of dollars in fines.

Goldman lowered its one-year share price target for Australia's oldest bank by a tenth, citing the contents of an explosive lawsuit from the financial crime regulator and potential knock-on effects including fines, class actions, loss of customers and capital concerns.

The regulator, AUSTRAC, this week accused Westpac of 23 million breaches of anti-money laundering laws, including allowing payments between known child exploiters, triggering calls for the resignation of Chief Executive Officer Brian Hartzer.

"In all cases, banks underperform peers in the 12 months after the incident by an average of 18%," the U.S. investment bank said in its report about Westpac.

The downgrade struck another blow to shareholders of Westpac, with shares falling a further 1.6% on Friday, taking the total value of its losses to A$6.4 billion since the lawsuit was announced. The broader share market was slightly higher.

Bill Bovingdon, chief investment officer of debt fund Altius Asset Management, which manages over A$2 billion ($1.36 billion), told Reuters the company had cut its credit risk of Westpac to "high" from "moderate" and started reducing its exposure to the bank's bonds.

A Westpac spokesman did not respond to a request for comment on Friday. Hartzer has said he accepted most of the regulator's assertions but "at a senior executive level, for the board, for me personally, in no way have we been indifferent on this".

Westpac had self-reported the breaches to the regulator and had since shut down the service at the center of the complaint which let customers and affiliate overseas banks process payments from Australia, Hartzer said.

The Sydney Morning Herald newspaper reported Westpac, which is scheduled to hold its annual general meeting in three weeks, had convened a board meeting on Friday, without providing further details.

SCALE OF WRONG-DOING 'INCREDIBLE'

Attorney General Christian Porter, meanwhile, said the seriousness of the Westpac lawsuit "looks like it's off the charts".

"You're obviously looking to ensure that whatever outcome occurs, that the people are held – and the organization is held – responsible in a big way for the size and scale of its misfeasance," the Australian Financial Review newspaper quoted Porter as saying in an interview.

"The size and scale of the wrongdoing here looks to be incredible."

A spokesman for Porter verified the quotes without providing further comment.

Some of Australia's big pension funds said they have started reviewing their positions in Westpac.

A spokesman for Christian Super, which manages the retirement money of religious organization employees, said the AUSTRAC allegations were "of significant concern (and) our team are currently reviewing the information available and will determine any actions in line with our investment framework".

Stuart Palmer, Head of Ethics Research at investment fund Australian Ethical, which holds Westpac shares, said the allegations were "very concerning, as are the delays in rectifying the issues once identified".

(Reporting by Byron Kaye and Paulina Duran in SYDNEY, Nikhil Nainan in BENGALURU; Editing by Stephen Coates and Lincoln Feast.)

By Byron Kaye and Paulina Duran
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA -0.34% 79.33 End-of-day quote.11.44%
WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION -1.99% 25.16 End-of-day quote.6.03%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTR
08:11pCOMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA : Australia's Westpac hit by Goldman downgrade ov..
RE
02:52aBank Accused of Historic Laundering Lapses -- WSJ
DJ
01:12aWESTPAC BANKING : Pressure grows on Westpac CEO after massive Australian money l..
RE
11/20COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA : DBRS Morningstar Confirms Commonwealth Bank at ..
AQ
11/20Australia's Westpac slapped with 23 million money laundering breaches
RE
11/20Westpac Accused of Breaching Money Laundering Laws--23 Million Times
DJ
11/18COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA : Australia CBA insurance arm pleads guilty to co..
RE
11/18New Zealand to ramp up monitoring of NAB unit over capital calculation errors
RE
11/11COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA : Warns of Margin Pressure After Mixed Quarter --..
DJ
11/11COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA : Quarterly Profit Boosted by Asset Sale
DJ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 24 442 M
EBIT 2020 13 699 M
Net income 2020 10 126 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 5,45%
P/E ratio 2020 14,3x
P/E ratio 2021 15,6x
Capi. / Sales2020 5,74x
Capi. / Sales2021 5,67x
Capitalization 140 B
Chart COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA
Duration : Period :
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 75,67  AUD
Last Close Price 79,33  AUD
Spread / Highest target 8,41%
Spread / Average Target -4,62%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthew Comyn Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Catherine Brighid Livingstone Chairman
Alan Frank Docherty Chief Financial Officer
Pascal Boillat Chief Information Officer
Shirish Moreshwar Apte Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA11.44%95 716
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.33.76%406 521
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION33.69%294 050
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.80%286 383
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY17.25%226 440
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-2.33%206 300
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group