Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Commonwealth Bank of Australia    CBA   AU000000CBA7

COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA (CBA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Commonwealth Bank of Australia : Australian inquiry to peer into darkest corners of insurance business

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/07/2018 | 08:17am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Flooded areas can be seen from an Australian Army helicopter after Cyclone Debbie passed through the area near the town of Bowen, located south of the northern Queensland town of Townsville in Australia

SYDNEY (Reuters) - When Australia's deadliest cyclone in a quarter century ripped through the country's northeast, it blew out the windows of power technician Luke Read's house and flooded it, damaging walls and making his family sick from mould exposure.

But his insurer, part of Commonwealth Bank of Australia, sent a "claim adjuster" who declared most of the damage from Cyclone Debbie's 195 km/h winds and heavy rains non-existent or minor, leaving him with most of a hefty repair bill.

"She walked into my home and said, 'oh no, I've seen worse than this'," said Read, 34, adding the assessor told him she had no building qualifications. "My daughter, her eyes are constantly puffed up. My wife has been as sick as I've ever seen her. It's devastating."

Eighteen months later, CommInsure's assessment was overturned this week after Read went to the financial ombudsman.

His experience reflects concerns of consumer advocates about secrecy in the way the A$46 billion (25 billion pounds) insurance industry assesses claims, an issue set to come under intense scrutiny this month at a public inquiry into financial system wrongdoing.

The powerful quasi-judicial inquiry, known as a Royal Commission, has already rocked the banking, wealth management and superannuation industries with revelations of systemic malpractice, leading to expectations of tighter regulation.

Now it's the insurance industry's turn to face the heat as the commission holds hearings over the next two weeks which could lift the lid on some of the sector's best-kept secrets.

SPIKE IN COMPLAINTS

Australians lodged 4 million insurance claims in 2017, up 7 percent, thanks to more natural disasters like Debbie, but denied claim numbers rose 11 percent, industry data show.

That brought a spike in complaints; breaches of an industry-monitored code of conduct jumped nearly three quarters to 6,613 that year, most in relation to claims, the data shows.

That has fuelled demands for a change to laws which let insurers hide how they determine what to pay policyholders.

"It's almost a black box, and it's all self-regulated and obviously that's failed," said Susan Quinn, a senior policy officer at the Consumer Action Law Centre, a non-profit.

"Without (the Australian Securities and Investments Commission) having any oversight, there's no improvement and people continue to see delays or bad treatment."

An ASIC spokeswoman said the regulator wants "more significant penalties for misconduct in relation to insurance claims handling".

A CommInsure spokesman declined to comment on Cyclone survivor Read's case. The insurer had paid A$50 million for 4,500 claims from Debbie, he said.

INCENTIVES

Consumer advocates said they want the inquiry to reveal the financial arrangements between indemnifiers and the experts they hire to determine the merit of claims.

The inquiry has heard banks pay salespeople incentives to market their financial planning, mortgage and retirement products regardless of whether such arrangements are in customers' best interests. Advocates want to know if insurers are doing the same thing with assessors.

"We have always suspected that there have been ... misaligned incentives built into agreements with investigators and external claim assessors," said Drew MacRae, a policy officer at the Financial Rights Legal Centre.

David Keane, a former assessor who represents policyholders like Read, said he had no evidence of insurers paying bonuses to limit claims but there was insufficient separation.

"It's not an incentive as such, but the incentive is 'if I word things in the way the insurance company wants me to, I'm going to get more work'," he said.

The CommInsure spokesman said the company paid no incentives to consultants or staff for reducing claim payouts.

Storm survivor Read was relieved the ombudsman made CommInsure pay for the repairs and for alternative accommodation.

"We never actually thought the cyclone would be the easy bit," he said.

(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Additional reporting by Paulina Duran; Editing by Stephen Coates)

By Byron Kaye

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTR
08:17aCOMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA : Australian inquiry to peer into darkest corners..
RE
07:12aCOMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA : Taxify speeds into the electric scooter market
AQ
09/06Standard Chartered PLC Names David Whiteing as Chief Operating Officer
DJ
09/05EXCLUSIVE : Big Australian fund manager divests Commonwealth Bank over misconduc..
RE
09/05Exclusive - Big Australian fund manager divests Commonwealth Bank over miscon..
RE
09/04COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA : Fluxys and Enagas Selling Swedish Gas Grid Oper..
AQ
09/02COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA : Bird electric scooters hope to make their way t..
AQ
09/02DATA SHARING : What's the Worst that Could Happen?
AQ
08/31COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA : Shoppers Dig Deep to Spend on Dads
AQ
08/31COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA : Second scooter company rolls into Oklahoma City
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/03ROAD TO FINANCIAL INDEPENDENCE : Growing Dividends, Endless Opportunities But Li.. 
08/10Contagion Concerns Erupt From Turkey (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
08/10WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Contagion Concerns Erupt From Turkey 
08/10World's first blockchain bond 
08/09U.S. Moats Ahead Despite IT Underweight 
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 26 397 M
EBIT 2019 14 632 M
Net income 2019 10 240 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,18%
P/E ratio 2019 12,49
P/E ratio 2020 12,42
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,68x
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,55x
Capitalization 123 B
Chart COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA
Duration : Period :
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 75,4  AUD
Spread / Average Target 7,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthew Comyn Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Catherine Brighid Livingstone Chairman
Alan Frank Docherty Chief Financial Officer
Paul Newham Chief Information Officer
Andrew Max Mohl Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA-12.70%88 387
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY6.70%387 006
BANK OF AMERICA4.51%311 034
WELLS FARGO-4.52%283 189
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-13.71%278 347
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.63%237 750
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.