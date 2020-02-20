Commonwealth Bank of Australia : Business activity falls at quickest rate on record

Log in
02/20/2020 | 06:42pm EST

Early data has signalled a renewed fall in business activity in February across both the services and manufacturing sectors, with the latest 'flash' CBA Composite Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) underlining the impact of the bushfires and coranvirus on key parts of the economy.

Details released today show that business activity in the services sector fell for the third time in the past four months and at the quickest rate on record in the index's four year history. Business conditions across Australia's manufacturing sector also deteriorated for the fourth successive month, albeit only slightly.

CBA Senior Economist Gareth Aird said: 'The February 'flash' results imply a contraction in private demand. Whilst this is clearly a disappointing result, it is not altogether surprising given the two negative shocks that have hit the Australian economy - the bushfires and the coronavirus.'

In February the Flash Composite Output Index was down to 48.3 from 50.2. Readings below 50.0 signalling a deterioration in business activity on the previous month.

Mr Aird noted: 'Our main concern is that these events have hit the global and local economies at a time when domestic demand was already soft. The level of both the services and manufacturing PMIs highlights the need for more policy stimulus.

'With monetary policy doing most of the heavy lifting, an easing in fiscal policy continues to look the most appropriate response to support aggregate demand.'

The CBA 'flash' PMI is based on around 85 per cent of final survey responses and final indices for February will be published in approximately one week.

Why are PMIs important?

The PMIs are important because they cover key areas of the economy.

They are part of the global suite of PMI releases published by IHS Markit.

Manufacturing activity tends to be cyclical in nature, so turning points in the CBA Manufacturing PMI can provide early warning signals of turns in the business cycle more generally.

Services activity tends to be less cyclical and is on a long‑run structural uptrend, so the level of the CBA Services PMI is important when assessing the resilience of the Australian economy more broadly.

How are the PMIs calculated?

The PMI surveys cover senior purchasing managers in 400 Australian companies in the manufacturing and service sectors each month. The survey began in May 2016.

Manufacturers are surveyed each month on how output, orders, jobs, delivery times and stocks have changed relative to the previous month.

The survey results are presented as diffusion indexes. These indexes have leading indicator properties and show the direction of change. A reading above 50 indicates expansion. The further above (below) 50, the stronger the expansion (contraction).

The CBA PMI surveys cover manufacturing and services, or close to 75 per cent of GDP [gross domestic product].

The ability to access 80‑85 per cent of survey results earlier means that reliable 'flash' estimates can be published sooner. It brings the Australian survey into line with flash estimates for the Eurozone and Japan.

Read the latest 'flash' PMI report.

Disclaimer

Commonwealth Bank of Australia published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2020 23:41:07 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 24 597 M
EBIT 2020 13 671 M
Net income 2020 10 390 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 5,02%
P/E ratio 2020 15,9x
P/E ratio 2021 17,6x
Capi. / Sales2020 6,32x
Capi. / Sales2021 6,27x
Capitalization 155 B
Chart COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA
Duration : Period :
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 78,53  AUD
Last Close Price 87,85  AUD
Spread / Highest target 2,45%
Spread / Average Target -10,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthew Comyn Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Catherine Brighid Livingstone Chairman
Alan Frank Docherty Chief Financial Officer
Pascal Boillat Chief Information Officer
Shirish Moreshwar Apte Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA12.97%103 751
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-2.70%431 170
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-1.42%306 791
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-7.33%273 226
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-2.67%211 835
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-12.66%194 690
