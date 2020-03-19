Commonwealth Bank of Australia : CBA Cuts Fixed Loan Rates, But Keeps Standard Variable Unchanged

By Alice Uribe



SYDNEY--Commonwealth Bank of Australia said it wouldn't lower its standard variable rate despite the Reserve Bank of Australia cutting the cash rate by a further 25 basis points to a record-low 0.25%.

However, CBA said it would reduce one, two and three-year fixed home loan rates by 70 basis points to an all-time low of 2.29%. It also cut rates on small business loans by 100 basis points.

"These are unprecedented times, and they call for unprecedented measures," said Chief Executive Matt Comyn.

