Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Commonwealth Bank of Australia    CBA   AU000000CBA7

COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA

(CBA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Commonwealth Bank of Australia : CBA Cuts Fixed Loan Rates, But Keeps Standard Variable Unchanged

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/19/2020 | 12:13am EDT

By Alice Uribe

SYDNEY--Commonwealth Bank of Australia said it wouldn't lower its standard variable rate despite the Reserve Bank of Australia cutting the cash rate by a further 25 basis points to a record-low 0.25%.

However, CBA said it would reduce one, two and three-year fixed home loan rates by 70 basis points to an all-time low of 2.29%. It also cut rates on small business loans by 100 basis points.

"These are unprecedented times, and they call for unprecedented measures," said Chief Executive Matt Comyn.

Write to Alice Uribe at alice.uribe@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTR
12:13aCOMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA : CBA Cuts Fixed Loan Rates, But Keeps Standard V..
DJ
03/16Under water? Banks play home loan lottery as insurers bail out
RE
03/12COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA : Rewarding businesses for doing the right thing
PU
03/10DAVID HENRY : Global banks, funds add allies in push for clearinghouse capital
RE
03/04China's Ant Financial buys small stake in Swedish fintech partner Klarna
RE
03/03EXCLUSIVE : G7 to make no direct calls for fiscal, monetary support in coronavir..
RE
03/03EXCLUSIVE : G7 to make no direct calls for fiscal, monetary support in coronavir..
RE
03/03Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears
RE
02/27IREN : Snam and Iren Group - sale and sale of 49.07% of the OLT regasification t..
AQ
02/24COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA : CBA launches Australian-first protection for ho..
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 24 532 M
EBIT 2020 13 466 M
Net income 2020 10 262 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 6,85%
P/E ratio 2020 11,7x
P/E ratio 2021 13,2x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,61x
Capi. / Sales2021 4,63x
Capitalization 113 B
Chart COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA
Duration : Period :
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 72,13  AUD
Last Close Price 63,95  AUD
Spread / Highest target 32,9%
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthew Comyn Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Catherine Brighid Livingstone Chairman
Alan Frank Docherty Chief Financial Officer
Pascal Boillat Chief Information Officer
Shirish Moreshwar Apte Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA-15.34%71 624
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-32.74%288 216
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.40%256 280
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-2.91%200 835
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-40.97%191 770
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.40%138 418
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group