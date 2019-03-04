Commonwealth Bank of Australia : CBA Emergency Assistance Package for South-East Victoria

CBA has launched its emergency assistance package for customers and businesses affected by bushfires in South-East Victoria.

Commonwealth Bank is providing its emergency assistance package for customers and businesses affected by bushfires in South-East Victoria.

We understand that each customer will have different needs and we encourage our affected customers to discuss their individual circumstances with us by either phoning 1300 720 814 or visiting their nearest Commonwealth Bank branch.

Special arrangements are in place to provide support to our Commonwealth Bank and CommInsure customers should they need it, and our staff are ready to assist them with any financial concerns or enquiries.

As part of our Emergency Assistance Package, we can discuss a range of options, including:

Emergency accommodation assistance for CommInsure customers whose homes have been damaged.

Expediting claims for CommInsure customers seeking help through their home, contents and motor vehicle insurance.

Assistance for Commonwealth Bank home loan, credit card and personal loan customers who are affected and may experience difficulties because of this.

Considering requests for additional loans including emergency credit limit increases (subject to credit approval).

Loan restructuring for business customers with existing loans.

Waiving fees for temporary and damaged merchant EFTPOS terminals, as well as merchant fees until trading recommences.

Waiving charges and notice periods for affected customers wishing to access term deposits ahead of the maturity date.

Waiving other selected fees and charges.

Further information about our emergency assistance package is available online at www.commbank.com.au/emergencyassistance