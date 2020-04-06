Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Commonwealth Bank of Australia    CBA   AU000000CBA7

COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA

(CBA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Commonwealth Bank of Australia : CBA approves $150 million in business loans under Coronavirus SME Guarantee Scheme

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/06/2020 | 03:36am EDT

Commonwealth Bank (CBA) has approved more than $150 million in loans for small and medium businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The loans are all part of the Australian Government's Coronavirus SME Guarantee Scheme, which was announced on Sunday 22 March 2020 as a measure to help small and medium businesses get fast access to working capital during the coronavirus pandemic.

CBA customers were able to apply for the loans from Monday 23 March. As of Monday 6 April 2020, $150 million in loans had been approved for more than 1,850 businesses across Australia.

CBA's Group Executive of Business and Private Banking, Mike Vacy-Lyle, said the Bank knew it had to respond extremely quickly to help Australian businesses in need.

"These loans will help a lot of businesses stay afloat, and keep a lot of people in jobs.

"We worked around the clock and pulled out all stops to make sure we were ready to start taking applications for these loans the day after the Government announced the Coronavirus SME Guarantee Scheme. The situation demanded an immediate response because so many businesses need immediate access to capital."

Of the $150 million in loans approved, nearly 70 per cent are for businesses in NSW (43 per cent) and Victoria (26 per cent).

Close to one in six of the businesses approved for the loans are in hospitality (15 per cent), with construction (13 per cent), professional services (12 per cent) and retail (11 per cent) businesses also strongly represented.

Mr Vacy-Lyle said CBA was ready to lend much more.

"This is just the start. Many businesses that were operating very well prior to this pandemic are now faced with an unexpected and significant challenge.

"We stand ready to help them. These loans, and a range of other support measures we have available, will get many businesses through to the other side."

Under the Coronavirus SME Guarantee Scheme, businesses and not-for-profits with annual turnovers up to $50 million are eligible to apply for three-year, unsecured loans of up to $250,000. There are no establishment fees, no account fees, no repayments for up to six months, and interest rates are from 4.5% - up to 500 basis points lower than standard rates.

For a full outline of the support available for CBA customers impacted by coronavirus, visit www.commbank.com.au/coronavirus

Disclaimer

Commonwealth Bank of Australia published this content on 06 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2020 07:35:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTR
03:36aCOMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA : CBA approves $150 million in business loans und..
PU
04/02A cure for bad publicity? Corporate Australia races to the coronavirus frontl..
RE
04/01RBNZ Tells New Zealand Banks to Suspend Dividends
DJ
04/01S&P says major Aussie banks not at risk of downgrade amid pandemic
RE
03/30COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA : CBA to deliver more support measures to help mo..
PU
03/22Australia regulator says banks must provision for virus loan holiday
RE
03/20CBA : Up to $10 billion in repayment deferrals for small business and home loans
PU
03/19COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA : Cba-colonial first state investments limited (c..
AQ
03/19COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA : increases support for business and households
PU
03/18COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA : CBA Cuts Fixed Loan Rates, But Keeps Standard V..
DJ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 24 473 M
EBIT 2020 13 049 M
Net income 2020 9 853 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 6,58%
P/E ratio 2020 11,5x
P/E ratio 2021 13,7x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,60x
Capi. / Sales2021 4,63x
Capitalization 113 B
Chart COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA
Duration : Period :
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 64,50  AUD
Last Close Price 61,24  AUD
Spread / Highest target 22,5%
Spread / Average Target 5,32%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthew Comyn Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Catherine Brighid Livingstone Chairman
Alan Frank Docherty Chief Financial Officer
Pascal Boillat Chief Information Officer
Shirish Moreshwar Apte Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA0.00%67 104
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-39.71%276 750
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.57%255 518
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.32%205 230
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-43.13%185 227
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.02%135 607
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group