Commonwealth Bank of Australia : CBA offers unlimited paid leave to employees affected by domestic and family violence

Commonwealth Bank will offer unlimited paid leave to any employee affected by domestic and family violence, and continue to provide five days paid leave for any employee helping an immediate family member or a member of their household.

The revised domestic and family violence leave policy forms part of CBA's broader commitment to increase support for those affected by this urgent issue.

Sian Lewis, Group Executive of Human Resources, said: 'Due to the size of our workforce and the horrifying scale of this issue in our community, we know we have many people who work here who are directly impacted by domestic and family violence.

'As one of Australia's largest employers, it is our responsibility to support our people when they need it the most. This may include time away from work to navigate the immediate crisis, attend medical appointments, meet with counsellors, secure safe housing, or to meet legal obligations.

'Domestic and family violence comes in many forms and can impact a diverse range of people. We need to be flexible enough to accommodate different situations, while also continuing to build a culture that allows our people to feel properly supported to speak up and seek help.

'This is just the start of changes we're making to address the impact of domestic and family violence on our workplace. We will continue to listen to our people, partner with leading community organisations, academics, survivors and advocates to ensure we're providing the best support,' said Ms Lewis.