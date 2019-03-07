Log in
Commonwealth Bank of Australia : CBA update on actions to address recommendations of the Royal Commission

03/07/2019 | 06:04pm EST

The recommendations are the result of a comprehensive and detailed inquiry, and we are taking steps towards implementing all those that apply to our business.

Today we provide an update on all the actions underway and those we will take in the future to deliver on the recommendations.

We are implementing the Royal Commission recommendations with full transparency to the community, and will issue regular updates on our progress.

Commonwealth Bank's Royal Commission Implementation Taskforce will be chaired by Deputy Chief Executive Officer, David Cohen.

Many of the recommendations require direct changes to our business and are already underway. Some of the recommendations will require action by Government, regulators and industry bodies before we can implement them. We will support this work and are already considering what changes we will need to make ourselves, so that once the regulatory framework is in place, we are ready to act.

The immediate actions we are taking will ensure we are putting our customers first and that we continue to strengthen our governance to become a better organisation.

Further detail about our action on the Royal Commission recommendations is available here.

Disclaimer

Commonwealth Bank of Australia published this content on 08 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2019 23:03:04 UTC
