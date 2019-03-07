Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Commonwealth Bank of Australia    CBA   AU000000CBA7

COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA

(CBA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Commonwealth Bank of Australia : CEO Matt Comyn opening remarks to the Standing Committee on Economics

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/07/2019 | 06:04pm EST

You can read the CEO's opening address to the Committee below.

We also provided an update on the action we are taking on the Royal Commission recommendations.

CBA CEO opening statement at the Standing Committee on Economics

Friday, 8 March 2019 (SYDNEY): Thank you Chair and good morning.

When I appeared before you six months ago, I talked about actions we were taking to put customers first, and to become a simpler, better bank.

This remains my first priority as Chief Executive. The outcomes examined through the Royal Commission were confronting, and the failures that led to those outcomes are simply unacceptable. It is only through addressing these issues that we will, in time, earn back the trust of the community.

In working towards rebuilding that trust, my focus has been in three key areas:

First, on addressing past failings - by looking again at a series of longstanding cases where customers remain dissatisfied with us and providing compensation where we got it wrong. As some of the members of this committee will be aware, I have personally been involved in guiding our response to some of the more difficult cases.

We are making improvements to how we address customer complaints, to ensure that problems our customers experience are resolved consistently, quickly and fairly. Importantly, we are changing how we approach remediation, to identify systemic issues earlier, and to ensure we address the root cause.

Second, we have been strengthening our internal governance, culture and accountability, to ensure the failures of the past are not repeated.

This has been driven in part by our response to the APRA inquiry into the Commonwealth Bank, for which implementation has been underway now for nine months. Last month, the independent Promontory report showed that we are on track with progress to date, but we recognise that we have significant work still to do to deliver our Remedial Action Plan.

And third, we are ensuring our business is squarely focused on delivering better outcomes for our customers.

  • We have pledged to grow our lending to small business, with a faster and better service for approving loans.
  • We are supporting farmers facing difficulties, including recently announcing we would no longer charge default interest on agricultural term loans in the event of a drought or other natural disaster.
  • And we continue to add features our customers tell us they want, such as ApplePay, and an instalment service on our credit cards to help customers pay down their outstanding debt more quickly, at a lower rate.

These are just some of the actions we have been taking - and this year we are accelerating the pace of change, to deliver improvements to the way we serve our customers each and every week.

These actions are also helping to address the issues raised through the Royal Commission.

We welcome the Final Report and all of its 76 recommendations. They are the result of a comprehensive and detailed inquiry and we are taking steps towards implementing all of those that apply to our business.

Today we have released an update on all the actions we have underway and will take in the future to deliver on the recommendations.

Many of the recommendations require direct changes to our business and are already underway. Some of the recommendations will require action by Government, regulators and industry bodies before we can implement them. We will support this work and take steps where we can, so that once the regulatory framework is in place, we are ready to act.

We are implementing the Royal Commission recommendations transparently, and will issue regular updates on our progress.

I have also asked my deputy, David Cohen, to chair our Royal Commission Implementation Taskforce.

The immediate actions we are taking will ensure we are putting our customers first and that we continue to strengthen our governance to become a better organisation.

We expect to be judged by our actions, not words, and that is why today I have focused on the actions we are taking.

I don't underestimate the task ahead to earn back trust, but it is vital that we achieve this, given the important role our organisation plays in the lives of so many Australians.

I welcome your questions.

Disclaimer

Commonwealth Bank of Australia published this content on 08 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2019 23:03:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTR
06:04pCOMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA : CBA update on actions to address recommendation..
PU
06:04pCOMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA : CEO Matt Comyn opening remarks to the Standing ..
PU
03/04COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA : Self managed super funds find bargains among ma..
PU
03/04COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA : CBA Emergency Assistance Package for South-East..
PU
02/25COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA : Retirement of Anna Lenahan
PU
02/20ASIA MARKETS: Asian Stocks Rise After Report Of Outline To End U.S.-China Tra..
DJ
02/19COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA : Equipping students with the skills to crack the..
PU
02/18COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA : CBA pledges up to $50m in concessional business..
PU
02/13COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
02/11COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA : CBA delivers a boost for small business
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 25 128 M
EBIT 2019 13 882 M
Net income 2019 9 948 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,77%
P/E ratio 2019 13,34
P/E ratio 2020 13,94
Capi. / Sales 2019 5,27x
Capi. / Sales 2020 5,15x
Capitalization 132 B
Chart COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA
Duration : Period :
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 72,0  AUD
Spread / Average Target -3,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthew Comyn Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Catherine Brighid Livingstone Chairman
Alan Frank Docherty Chief Financial Officer
Pascal Boillat Chief Information Officer
Shirish Moreshwar Apte Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA3.26%93 210
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY6.25%339 604
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA10.59%302 235
BANK OF AMERICA18.02%278 559
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION15.07%243 686
WELLS FARGO8.12%226 652
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.