COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA

(CBA)
Commonwealth Bank of Australia : Capital, Margins in Focus -- Earnings Preview

02/10/2020 | 03:45pm EST

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA.AU) is scheduled to release its first-half earnings before the market opens Wednesday. Here's what you need to know:

CASH EARNINGS FORECAST: Earnings from continuing operations are expected to have fallen to about 4.53 billion Australian dollars (US$3.02 billion) in the six months to Dec. 31, based on the consensus of 15 analysts polled by FactSet. That compares with A$4.68 billion in the same period last year. Late last month, the bank said it would book an A$83 million first-half provision for insurance claims from customers affected by recent wildfires in Australia.

TOTAL OPERATING INCOME FORECAST: Overall revenue is expected to have slipped to A$12.27 billion, according to FactSet, from A$12.31 billion a year earlier.

DIVIDEND FORECAST: The interim dividend looks set to remain steady at A$2 a share for a third first-half running, based on the unanimous view of five analysts compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

WHAT TO WATCH:

--CAPITAL: After the sale of a number of businesses, Commonwealth Bank is in a relatively strong capital position, and analysts will be listening for an update on potential capital management moves flagged by the bank now that there is more clarity on regulatory capital requirements in New Zealand. Morgans anticipates a A$2.5 billion off-market share buyback, or another form of capital return, in the first half of fiscal 2021.

--MARGIN PRESSURE: Commonwealth Bank offers a look at how well the big banks have managed to weather the Reserve Bank of Australia's three rate cuts in June, July and October, and Citi believes the bank may surprise investors thanks to the benefits of mortgage repricing and strong deposit management. Yet with rates expected to remain low, or even be cut again, pressure on net interest margins likely will mount and several analysts don't expect any relief on costs.

--REMEDIATION: After the wave of customer compensation costs Australian banks absorbed in the wake of the 2018 government-ordered review of financial-industry misconduct, the worst appears over for Commonwealth Bank, though analysts will still be on the watch for further charges.

Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com

Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 24 334 M
EBIT 2020 13 492 M
Net income 2020 10 391 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 5,08%
P/E ratio 2020 15,8x
P/E ratio 2021 16,9x
Capi. / Sales2020 6,13x
Capi. / Sales2021 6,08x
Capitalization 149 B
Chart COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA
Duration : Period :
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 75,27  AUD
Last Close Price 84,32  AUD
Spread / Highest target 1,99%
Spread / Average Target -10,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthew Comyn Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Catherine Brighid Livingstone Chairman
Alan Frank Docherty Chief Financial Officer
Pascal Boillat Chief Information Officer
Shirish Moreshwar Apte Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA6.13%101 373
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-1.60%426 153
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-1.73%295 834
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-9.00%281 209
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-11.08%198 080
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-6.23%195 360
