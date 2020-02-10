Commonwealth Bank of Australia : Capital, Margins in Focus -- Earnings Preview

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA.AU) is scheduled to release its first-half earnings before the market opens Wednesday. Here's what you need to know:

CASH EARNINGS FORECAST: Earnings from continuing operations are expected to have fallen to about 4.53 billion Australian dollars (US$3.02 billion) in the six months to Dec. 31, based on the consensus of 15 analysts polled by FactSet. That compares with A$4.68 billion in the same period last year. Late last month, the bank said it would book an A$83 million first-half provision for insurance claims from customers affected by recent wildfires in Australia.

TOTAL OPERATING INCOME FORECAST: Overall revenue is expected to have slipped to A$12.27 billion, according to FactSet, from A$12.31 billion a year earlier.

DIVIDEND FORECAST: The interim dividend looks set to remain steady at A$2 a share for a third first-half running, based on the unanimous view of five analysts compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

WHAT TO WATCH:

--CAPITAL: After the sale of a number of businesses, Commonwealth Bank is in a relatively strong capital position, and analysts will be listening for an update on potential capital management moves flagged by the bank now that there is more clarity on regulatory capital requirements in New Zealand. Morgans anticipates a A$2.5 billion off-market share buyback, or another form of capital return, in the first half of fiscal 2021.

--MARGIN PRESSURE: Commonwealth Bank offers a look at how well the big banks have managed to weather the Reserve Bank of Australia's three rate cuts in June, July and October, and Citi believes the bank may surprise investors thanks to the benefits of mortgage repricing and strong deposit management. Yet with rates expected to remain low, or even be cut again, pressure on net interest margins likely will mount and several analysts don't expect any relief on costs.

--REMEDIATION: After the wave of customer compensation costs Australian banks absorbed in the wake of the 2018 government-ordered review of financial-industry misconduct, the worst appears over for Commonwealth Bank, though analysts will still be on the watch for further charges.

