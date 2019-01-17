Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Commonwealth Bank of Australia    CBA   AU000000CBA7

COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA (CBA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Commonwealth Bank of Australia : Flags 1st Half Hit From Disposals, Currency Swing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/17/2019 | 06:53pm EST

By Robb M. Stewart

MELBOURNE, Australia--Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA.AU) has flagged a hit to its first-half earnings from losses on the sale of businesses as well as the depreciation in the Australian dollar against its New Zealand counterpart.

Losses totalling 169 million Australian dollars (US$121.5 million) will be booked against the big Australian bank's first-half net profit, which is due to be disclosed Feb. 6.

That includes losses on disposals of A$74 million, and A$91 million in hedging and volatility losses, the bank said Friday.

Commonwealth Bank said there will also be some changes to how it presents its results as it works to simplify its operating model. That will see it include its Bankwest operations in Australia within its retail banking services division as its consolidates its Australian retail businesses. It will also consolidate its small-business banking segment within its overall business banking arm, and has launched a strategic review of its general insurance operations.

The bank, Australia's biggest by market value and the country's largest mortgage lender, last year recorded a net profit of A$4.91 billion in the six months through December 2017.

Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTR
06:53pCOMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA : Flags 1st Half Hit From Disposals, Currency Swi..
DJ
01/13COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA : Egypt to supply Kingdom with half of its gas ne..
AQ
01/11COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA : What's the Aussie dollar doing?
PU
01/08COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA : KBRA Affirms Senior Unsecured Debt Rating of AA..
AQ
01/02COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA : IHS MARKIT-Commonwealth Bank Manufacturing PMI
AQ
2018COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA : Lee Hecht Harrison announces the appointment of..
AQ
2018Investors revolt against executive pay plans at tarnished Australian banks
RE
2018COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA : Albert accessibility discrimination claims reso..
PU
2018Australia bank NAB's CEO to take long holiday around inquiry report release
RE
2018COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA : Apple Pay available to CBA customers in January..
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 26 262 M
EBIT 2019 14 521 M
Net income 2019 10 337 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,96%
P/E ratio 2019 12,96
P/E ratio 2020 13,19
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,89x
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,83x
Capitalization 128 B
Chart COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA
Duration : Period :
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 73,3  AUD
Spread / Average Target 0,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthew Comyn Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Catherine Brighid Livingstone Chairman
Alan Frank Docherty Chief Financial Officer
Pascal Boillat Chief Information Officer
Shirish Moreshwar Apte Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA0.22%91 923
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY5.00%340 855
BANK OF AMERICA7.75%279 214
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-0.95%271 965
WELLS FARGO6.21%230 373
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.63%225 280
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.