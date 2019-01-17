Commonwealth Bank of Australia : Flags 1st Half Hit From Disposals, Currency Swing

By Robb M. Stewart



MELBOURNE, Australia--Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA.AU) has flagged a hit to its first-half earnings from losses on the sale of businesses as well as the depreciation in the Australian dollar against its New Zealand counterpart.

Losses totalling 169 million Australian dollars (US$121.5 million) will be booked against the big Australian bank's first-half net profit, which is due to be disclosed Feb. 6.

That includes losses on disposals of A$74 million, and A$91 million in hedging and volatility losses, the bank said Friday.

Commonwealth Bank said there will also be some changes to how it presents its results as it works to simplify its operating model. That will see it include its Bankwest operations in Australia within its retail banking services division as its consolidates its Australian retail businesses. It will also consolidate its small-business banking segment within its overall business banking arm, and has launched a strategic review of its general insurance operations.

The bank, Australia's biggest by market value and the country's largest mortgage lender, last year recorded a net profit of A$4.91 billion in the six months through December 2017.

