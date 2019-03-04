Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Commonwealth Bank of Australia    CBA   AU000000CBA7

COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA

(CBA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Commonwealth Bank of Australia : Self managed super funds find bargains among market turmoil Self managed super funds find bargains among market turmoil Self managed super funds find bargains among market turmoil

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/04/2019 | 03:05am EST

CommSec releases its latest SMSF Trading Trends Report.

CommSec's SMSF Trading Trends Report reveals self managed super funds (SMSFs) have taken advantage of local and international share market uncertainty to invest in quality stocks at bargain prices. The report covers SMSF trading for the second half of 2018.

International political and economic factors, such as US-China trade tensions, uncertainty over the Brexit deal, rising US interest rates and slowing global economic growth, pushed investor sentiment into negative territory towards the end of the year.

This resulted in a widespread market sell-off in the last quarter of 2018 that saw a number of well-respected companies suddenly become cheaper and more attractive as the Australian sharemarket had its worst year since 2011.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Marcus Evans, Head of SMSF Customers for Commonwealth Bank said: "SMSFs used this bearish market as an opportunity to pick up quality blue chip companies that are often seen as expensive.

"SMSFs bought up healthcare stocks including CSL and Cochlear with trades by value up by 80 per cent and 85 per cent respectively. In the past, SMSFs have been criticised for not having enough exposure to these stocks - now it appears they were simply biding their time," Mr Evans said.

Macquarie Group also featured strongly on the buy side with SMSF trades in the stock increasing by 31 per cent in value.

Meanwhile, technology stocks continued to spark the interest of SMSF investors with some significant increases in trading value and a shift from buying to selling, particularly in the weaker second quarter.

Afterpay led the way in the tech space and was the ninth most traded stock for the period overall, with trades increasing 236 per cent by value. The technology sector as a whole rose from 5.6 per cent to 6.8 per cent of all SMSF trades by value.

The report noted a trend away from direct international share investment to an increased investment in Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) indicating that SMSFs are trading markets rather than individual shares to mitigate risk.

Key report findings
  • Multiple worries about global political, market and economic issues saw the ASX200 slide by more than 14 per cent from its high of 6374 in August to a low of 5468. Overall, the Australian market was down 6.9 per cent in 2018, its worst result since 2011.
  • SMSFs are showing renewed interest in the ASX20 and ASX50 following the market decline in the last quarter of 2018 and have snapped up blue-chip bargains, with a focus on finding quality at a reasonable price, not just 'cheap' stocks.
  • The surge in direct international shares has slowed as SMSFs have switched their focus to Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) and Listed Investment Companies (LICs), indicating they are trading markets to potentially benefit from market recovery without the risk of picking stocks.
  • While property has remained a mainstay of many SMSF portfolios, declining markets and a potential ban on non-recourse lending could see funds flow out of property and into other investments.

About the CommSec SMSF Trading Trends Report

The CommSec SMSF Trading Trends Report is an in-depth exploration of the online trading behaviour of SMSF investors, released every six months. SMSFs are a significant investor segment, representing 30% of all superannuation investments in Australia. This report is based on a detailed analysis of the trading behaviour of active CommSec clients between 1 July 2018 and 31 December 2018. The sample comprised a diverse cross-section of active share traders - defined as those who had traded at least once during the 12 months before the study period - including both SMSF and non-SMSF investors.

Disclaimer

Commonwealth Bank of Australia published this content on 04 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2019 08:04:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTR
03:05aCOMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA : Self managed super funds find bargains among ma..
PU
03:05aCOMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA : CBA Emergency Assistance Package for South-East..
PU
02/25COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA : Retirement of Anna Lenahan
PU
02/20ASIA MARKETS: Asian Stocks Rise After Report Of Outline To End U.S.-China Tra..
DJ
02/19COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA : Equipping students with the skills to crack the..
PU
02/18COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA : CBA pledges up to $50m in concessional business..
PU
02/13COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
02/11COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA : CBA delivers a boost for small business
PU
02/08Australia's bruised big banks offered respite in inquiry wash-up
RE
02/08COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA : CBA support for Australian communities
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 25 128 M
EBIT 2019 13 882 M
Net income 2019 9 948 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,80%
P/E ratio 2019 13,27
P/E ratio 2020 13,86
Capi. / Sales 2019 5,24x
Capi. / Sales 2020 5,12x
Capitalization 132 B
Chart COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA
Duration : Period :
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 72,0  AUD
Spread / Average Target -3,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthew Comyn Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Catherine Brighid Livingstone Chairman
Alan Frank Docherty Chief Financial Officer
Pascal Boillat Chief Information Officer
Shirish Moreshwar Apte Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA2.71%92 625
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY6.98%341 700
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA10.59%297 783
BANK OF AMERICA18.95%280 877
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION15.23%238 571
WELLS FARGO8.57%234 844
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.