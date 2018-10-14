Commonwealth Bank of Australia : Taps Alan Doherty as Chief Financial Officer

By Robb M. Stewart



MELBOURNE, Australia--Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA.AU) has promoted Alan Doherty, previously the finance boss for the lender's institutional banking and markets division, as chief financial officer.

Mr. Doherty, who has also held senior roles in finance, treasury and business and private banking at Commonwealth Bank, had been acting CFO since the sudden resignation in mid-May of Rob Jesudason.

The appointment followed a global and local search for a successor to Mr. Jesudason, Chief Executive Matt Comyn said.

"Having worked in both the U.K. and Australia, as well as across all the major divisions of CBA since 2003, Alan has deep and extensive knowledge of our business combined with a clear customer focus," Mr. Comyn said.

Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com