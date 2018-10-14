Log in
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA (CBA)

COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA (CBA)
My previous session
End-of-day quote  - 10/12
67.03 AUD   +0.04%
10/14COMMONWEALTH BA : Taps Alan Doherty as Chief Financial Officer
DJ
10/12AUSTRALIA'S ANZ : Ceo
RE
10/08Commonwealth Bank Tackles Fees Charged to Deceased Estates
DJ
Commonwealth Bank of Australia : Taps Alan Doherty as Chief Financial Officer

10/14/2018 | 10:20pm CEST

By Robb M. Stewart

MELBOURNE, Australia--Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA.AU) has promoted Alan Doherty, previously the finance boss for the lender's institutional banking and markets division, as chief financial officer.

Mr. Doherty, who has also held senior roles in finance, treasury and business and private banking at Commonwealth Bank, had been acting CFO since the sudden resignation in mid-May of Rob Jesudason.

The appointment followed a global and local search for a successor to Mr. Jesudason, Chief Executive Matt Comyn said.

"Having worked in both the U.K. and Australia, as well as across all the major divisions of CBA since 2003, Alan has deep and extensive knowledge of our business combined with a clear customer focus," Mr. Comyn said.

Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com

Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 26 427 M
EBIT 2019 14 778 M
Net income 2019 10 263 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,46%
P/E ratio 2019 11,96
P/E ratio 2020 11,83
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,49x
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,37x
Capitalization 119 B
Chart COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA
Duration : Period :
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 75,2  AUD
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthew Comyn Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Catherine Brighid Livingstone Chairman
Alan Frank Docherty Chief Financial Officer
Paul Newham Chief Information Officer
Pascal Boillat Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA-16.57%84 384
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY0.01%363 412
BANK OF AMERICA-3.59%283 267
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-10.81%273 645
WELLS FARGO-14.11%247 742
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.77%214 414
