Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Commonwealth Bank of Australia    CBA   AU000000CBA7

COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA (CBA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Commonwealth Bank of Australia : World Bank launches world-first blockchain bond

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2018 | 07:00am CEST

SYDNEY (Reuters) - The World Bank has priced the world's first public bond created and managed using only blockchain in a A$100 million (56.84 million pounds) deal designed to test how the technology might improve decades-old bond sales practices.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia, the sole manager of the deal, said in a statement that the two-year bonds had priced to yield 2.251 percent and would settle Aug. 28.

The prototype deal, dubbed a "Bondi" bond - standing for Blockchain Operated New Debt Instrument as well as a reference to Australia's most famous beach - is being viewed as an initial step in moving bond sales away from manual processes towards faster and cheaper automation.

"You’re collapsing a traditional bond issuance from a manual bookbuild process and allocation process, an extended settlement then a registrar and a custodian, into something that could happen online instantaneously," James Wall, executive general manager at CBA told Reuters in an interview earlier this month.

The World Bank, whose bonds carry an AAA rating, regularly uses its borrowing power to help develop new bond markets as well as pioneering new means for selling and trading the securities.

It issues between $50 billion and $60 billion a year of bonds to back economic progress in developing countries.

Australia is a popular test site for market developments because of its well-established financial infrastructure and the familiarity of international investors with the Australian dollar, which is one of the most-traded currencies in the world.

Earlier this year Russia's MTS, a telecoms operator, and Sberbank claimed a world-first blockchain bond.The deal, for 750 million roubles (8.7 million pounds) of 182-day paper, was however privately placed, rather than offered for wider auction, as is the norm and the case with the World Bank deal.

While there have been other prototypes or parallel simulation blockchain projects in the market before, CBA said the World Bank bond will be the first time that capital is raised from public investors through a legally valid bond issuance that uses blockchain from start to finish.

CBA set the price for the "kangaroo" deal at 23 basis points above benchmark rates. Kangaroo bonds are bonds issued in Australian dollars by foreign institutions.

The bank's blockchain push comes as the Australian Securities Exchange plans to switch to using distributed ledger (blockchain) technology to clear and settle equities trades from 2020 to help cut costs.

(Reporting by Paulina Duran and Alun John; Editing by Jennifer Hughes and Eric Meijer)

By Paulina Duran and Alun John

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTR
07:00aCOMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA : World Bank launches world-first blockchain bond
RE
08/22COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA : City council members drafting bill to bring ele..
AQ
08/22COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA : Austin woman's viral Facebook post explains why..
AQ
08/21COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA : Detroit is packed with electric Bird scooters. ..
AQ
08/21COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA : Encouraging Signs for Aussie Retailers With Spe..
AQ
08/20COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA : lifts 2018-19 iron ore forecast
AQ
08/20COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA : International fraud ring busted in Portland, Va..
AQ
08/20COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA : Electric scooters ready for spin in Coral Gable..
AQ
08/18COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA : City vows to give the boot to unauthorized scoo..
AQ
08/18EDITORIAL : Sure they're fun, but are Portland's e-scooters safe?
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/10Contagion Concerns Erupt From Turkey (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
08/10WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Contagion Concerns Erupt From Turkey 
08/10World's first blockchain bond 
08/09U.S. Moats Ahead Despite IT Underweight 
08/08Commonwealth Bank of Australia ADR 2018 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 26 332 M
EBIT 2019 14 584 M
Net income 2019 10 216 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,02%
P/E ratio 2019 12,85
P/E ratio 2020 12,80
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,80x
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,68x
Capitalization 126 B
Chart COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA
Duration : Period :
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 75,2  AUD
Spread / Average Target 4,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthew Comyn Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Catherine Brighid Livingstone Chairman
Alan Frank Docherty Chief Financial Officer
Paul Newham Chief Information Officer
Andrew Max Mohl Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA-10.53%94 421
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.84%387 577
BANK OF AMERICA5.08%309 836
WELLS FARGO-2.82%283 959
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-13.06%275 973
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.76%235 697
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.