Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Commonwealth Bank of Australia    CBA   AU000000CBA7

COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA

(CBA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Coronavirus pandemic battering global economy - surveys

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/24/2020 | 02:07pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Berlin

Business activity collapsed from Australia, Japan and Western Europe to the United States at a record pace in March as measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic hammer the world economy, cementing economists' views of a deep global recession.

The highly contagious coronavirus, which causes a respiratory illness called COVID-19, has caused entire regions to be placed on lockdown and in some places soldiers are patrolling the streets to keep consumers and workers indoors, halting services and production and breaking supply chains.

"The global health crisis is rapidly morphing into a global recession, as there is a clear tension between preventing infections and ruining the economy," said Edoardo Campanella, an economist at UniCredit Bank in Milan. "However, a wise policy coordination between health and fiscal authorities should allow a V-shaped recovery once containment measures are relaxed."

Data firm IHS Markit said on Tuesday its flash U.S. Composite Output Index, which tracks the manufacturing and services sectors, dropped to a reading of 40.5 this month. That was an all-time low and followed a reading of 49.6 in February.

Last month's decline in the index, which is seen as a good measure of economic health, was the largest in the series' history. A reading below 50 indicates contraction in business activity. The survey underscored the rapidly deteriorating economy, highlighted last week by a government report showing the biggest rise since 2012 in the number of Americans filing claims for unemployment benefits during the week ended March 14.

Economists are predicting claims will accelerate to a record 1.5 million or more when data for last week is published on Thursday.

The message was equally grim from the 19 countries that use the euro. IHS Markit's flash composite PMI for the euro zone plummeted to a record low of 31.4 in March.

That was by far the biggest one-month fall since the survey began in mid-1998 and below all forecasts in a Reuters poll which gave a median prediction of 38.8.

In France, services activity fell to a record low and manufacturing saw its steepest drop since the global financial crisis more than a decade ago.

A PMI for the services sector in Germany, Europe's largest economy, showed a record contraction in activity, while sister surveys showed Britain's economy shrinking at a record pace.

IHS Markit said the March figures suggested the euro zone economy was shrinking at a quarterly rate of around 2%, and the escalation of measures to contain the virus could steepen the downturn.

After an initial outbreak in China brought the world's second-largest economy to a virtual halt last month, an ever-growing number of countries and territories have reported a spike in infections and deaths, leading to "social distancing" policies aimed at containing the spread of COVID-19.

Goldman Sachs is predicting that the global economy will shrink 1.0% this year, with gross domestic product in China estimated to contract at a 42% annualized rate in the first quarter and GDP in the United States dropping at a record 24% rate in the April-June period.

"The coronacrisis has pushed the world economy into a deep recession," said Goldman Sachs chief economist Jan Hatzius. "The response to that crisis represents a physical constraint on economic activity that is unprecedented in postwar history."

The bleak U.S. economic picture ahead of the November presidential election has prompted President Donald Trump to consider how to reopen businesses when a 15-day shutdown ends next week. Given rising infections and death toll, health experts, economists and politicians have cautioned against such a move, which they say could backfire, with Americans remaining fearful of going out.

EXTRAORDINARY MEASURES

Mirroring the emptying of supermarket shelves around the world, indebted corporates have rushed into money markets to hoard dollars, with a global shortage of dollar funding threatening to cripple firms from airlines to retailers.

PMI surveys from Japan showed the services sector shrinking at its fastest pace on record this month and factory activity contracting at its quickest in a decade.

This was consistent with a 4% contraction in 2020, Capital Economics senior economist Marcel Theliant said. The postponement of the Tokyo Olympics is expected to deal a heavy blow to the world's third-largest economy.

With most asset markets tanking, global central banks have been rolling out extraordinary measures on an almost daily basis to stop the rot.

In its latest drastic step, the U.S. Federal Reserve on Monday promised bottomless dollar funding and an array of programs to help keep companies afloat.

For the first time, the Fed will back purchases of corporate bonds, backstop direct loans to companies and "soon" will roll out a program to get credit to small and medium-sized businesses. It will also expand its asset purchases by "as much as needed."

The Fed last week slashed borrowing costs to zero and took other emergency steps to keep the commercial paper, U.S. Treasury debt and foreign dollar funding markets functional.

But some analysts say infinite monetary policy easing may not be enough and fiscal steps are crucial. There was some optimism on that front, with senior Democrats and Republicans saying on Tuesday they were close to reaching a deal on a $2 trillion stimulus package to aid the U.S. economy.

Financial markets around the world rebounded sharply on Tuesday on hopes for greater stimulus.

Also on Tuesday, G7 finance ministers and central bank governors pledged to expand fiscal and monetary actions for as long as necessary to restore growth and confidence.

With the International Monetary Fund predicting a global recession, the world's 20 largest economies agreed on Monday to develop an "action plan," but without specifics.

By Leigh Thomas and Lucia Mutikani

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTR
03/22Australia regulator says banks must provision for virus loan holiday
RE
03/20CBA : Up to $10 billion in repayment deferrals for small business and home loans
PU
03/19COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA : Cba-colonial first state investments limited (c..
AQ
03/19COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA : increases support for business and households
PU
03/19COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA : CBA Cuts Fixed Loan Rates, But Keeps Standard V..
DJ
03/16Under water? Banks play home loan lottery as insurers bail out
RE
03/12COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA : Rewarding businesses for doing the right thing
PU
03/10DAVID HENRY : Global banks, funds add allies in push for clearinghouse capital
RE
03/04China's Ant Financial buys small stake in Swedish fintech partner Klarna
RE
03/03EXCLUSIVE : G7 to make no direct calls for fiscal, monetary support in coronavir..
RE
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 24 522 M
EBIT 2020 13 410 M
Net income 2020 10 037 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 7,28%
P/E ratio 2020 10,6x
P/E ratio 2021 12,2x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,11x
Capi. / Sales2021 4,13x
Capitalization 101 B
Chart COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA
Duration : Period :
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 66,11  AUD
Last Close Price 57,00  AUD
Spread / Highest target 49,1%
Spread / Average Target 16,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthew Comyn Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Catherine Brighid Livingstone Chairman
Alan Frank Docherty Chief Financial Officer
Pascal Boillat Chief Information Officer
Shirish Moreshwar Apte Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA-25.02%55 263
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-40.10%256 677
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.42%245 253
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.66%192 796
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-48.67%171 616
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.05%132 223
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group