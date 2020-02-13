CommScope : Achieves DOD Approved Products List Certification for Wireless Access Points

Defense agencies now able to modernize their networks with innovative wireless solutions

CommScope announced today that it has achieved Department of Defense Information Network Approved Products List (DODIN APL) certification for its suite of Ruckus wireless access points (APs). This certification allows all DOD component agencies to purchase and operate the Ruckus APs over all DOD network infrastructures.

“The DOD requires reliable communications across its facilities – both within the Continental United States (CONUS) and Outside the Continental United States (OCONUS) – and wireless is a major component of the network,” said Chris Collura, vice president of Federal Sales for CommScope. “That said, the mission-critical information that crosses through the DOD’s wireless networks must remain secure. Having our APs added to the DODIN APL shows that they meet the most stringent security requirements for DOD networks and provides additional confidence for future deployments.”

The DODIN APL is a single consolidated list of products that have completed cybersecurity and interoperability certification by the Defense Information Systems Agency. This process is used to test and certify products that affect communication and collaboration across the DODIN and aims to support the DOD in its acquisition decision making for equipment that supports their mission.

CommScope is the only company to offer a complete suite of wireless licensed and unlicensed solutions, ethernet switching products, as well as cable and fiber infrastructure to support agencies as they take advantage of technologies such as 5G, private LTE and Wi-Fi 6.

The Ruckus suite of APs offer indoor and outdoor wireless solutions to fit just about any budget, performance requirement or deployment scenario. Whether the DOD is challenged with high client density, Wi-Fi-unfriendly building materials, harsh outdoor environments or just rising employee expectations, the Ruckus APs provide secure, reliable wireless access.

“CommScope is dedicated to serving the federal government and the DOD with the most secure, scalable and reliable wired and wireless connectivity capabilities,” said Collura. “As a company, we are making investments to ensure our solutions meet and exceed government requirements. This DODIN APL certification is part of that ongoing strategy, adding to our long-line of security accreditations.”

