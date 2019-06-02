CommScope : Advances 10G Broadband Roadmap on Several Fronts

This week, CommScope will demonstrate three technologies at the ANGA COM
trade show that are core to enabling 10G networks. The company also
today announced that two European customers have achieved deployment
milestones, using the company’s technology. The announcements come fewer
than six months after CommScope revealed its role in pioneering
the core technologies for 10 Gbps broadband (10G), and just four
months after it announced a
breakthrough, 8.5 Gbps network trial on the path to 10G, with Virgin
Media. CommScope completed its acquisition of ARRIS
International in April.
On display at Stand C21 will be:
-
A low-latency DOCSIS® system deemed crucial to next-generation
broadband performance;
-
A software-configurable Frequency-Division Duplex (Soft FDD) system;
and
-
The E6000® vCore fully virtualized converged cable access platform
(CCAP) core.
Recent customer news includes:
-
Vodafone Germany is underway with a nationwide upgrade to support
1Gbps service. Some 12 million customers will enjoy the high-speed
Gigabit service through an ARRIS broadband device when the rollout is
complete.
-
Swiss provider Sasag last month became the first European operator to
announce upgrading its entire network to use DOCSIS 3.1 (D3.1) for
both the upstream and downstream channels.
“As cable operators embark on their far-reaching network transformation,
which includes the migration to 10G and virtualization of the CCAP,
CommScope is rising to the challenge, delivering the complex solutions
they will need such as low latency DOCSIS, soft FDD and virtualized
CCAP,” said Liliane Offredo-Zreik, principal digital transformation
analyst with consulting and market analysis firm ACG Research.
“Operators’ needs in this transformation will be far from homogeneous;
they will require a vendor with the depth and breadth of expertise and
solutions to meet their evolving needs.”
System and service advances on display
“Residential home networks now rival enterprises in both demands from
internet-connected devices and for performance of managed services,”
said Kevin
Keefe, CommScope’s senior vice president and segment leader, Network
& Cloud. “We are developing technology and architectures that result in
smarter, adaptive networks. With these announcements, we’re accelerating
the march toward virtual, automated and orchestrated infrastructure
capable of delivering massive amounts of capacity and bandwidth.”
The new low-latency DOCSIS system will show IP video running
alongside traditional QAM video over an EPON channel at 10 Gbps.
Low-latency DOCSIS will be crucial to gaming and virtual reality
performance, mobile backhaul scheduling algorithms that coordinate 5G
multipoints, and collision-avoidance systems for self-driving cars.
The software-configurable Frequency-Division Duplex (Soft FDD)
system has the potential to deliver 10G speeds over traditional coaxial
wiring. Soft FDD uses FDX technology and provides a foundation for
symmetrical services, creating an evolutionary path beyond gaming to
holographic video, high-definition cameras, and other Internet-of-Things
devices needing sophisticated upstream performance.
The virtualized CCAP core, which leverages ARRIS’s proven and
field-hardened E6000® edge router software, includes a number of recent
advances, such as:
-
Automated provisioning and capacity tools for end-to-end service
provisioning and smart capacity additions; and
-
Orchestration and intelligence tools to manage multi-access
configurations and produce better analytics about network performance.
Trials of the virtual offering – called vCore – are already underway
with significant deployments anticipated later this year.
“The great thing about our approach to 10G is that we provide our
customers with multiple choices in how they can evolve their networks,”
added Bruce
McClelland, chief operating officer at CommScope. “They can overlay
innovations onto existing deployed platforms to maximize invested
capital and minimize network disruption, devote a segment of their
network to pilot next-generation technologies, or they can leapfrog to a
fully next-generation architecture. We’re working with providers on all
of these options, and the innovations are fully transferable around the
globe.”
Important service milestones for two European customers
Vodafone’s nationwide rollout of 1Gbps service in Germany uses the
DOCSIS 3.1 Touchstone TG3442 gateway for unparalleled WAN and LAN
network performance.
“Gigabit networks bring more quality of life and are the crucial
resource for growth, jobs and prosperity in Germany,” said Sebastian
Wotschikowsky, Vodafone Germany’s responsible Manager for Consumer
Broadband Marketing. “The Touchstone DOCSIS 3.1 gateway provides the
high-performance basis for gigabit-fast internet in our cable network.
Today, we already offer high-speed connections for around 9 million
households – by 2021 there will be more than 12 million. Thanks to
DOCSIS 3.1, we are one of the main drivers for the expansion of
high-speed networks in Germany.”
In April, Swiss service provider Sasag became the first European
operator to announce the upgrade of its entire network to DOCSIS 3.1 for
both upstream (100 Mbps) and downstream (1 Gbps) channels.
“Our new Gigabit service launch depended on a quick and hassle-free
replacement of existing hardware with three new E6000 systems,” said
Daniel Kyburz, Sasag’s CEO. “Even though we’re at the forefront of the
latest D3.1 technology, CommScope was able to meet our schedule.”
Sasag upgraded its entire base of 37,000 customers in Schaffhausen,
Switzerland using a network of an ARRIS E6000 Converged Edge
Router (CER) along with the TG3442 broadband gateway.
About CommScope:
CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) and the recently acquired ARRIS and Ruckus
Networks are redefining tomorrow by shaping the future of wired and
wireless communications. Our combined global team of employees,
innovators and technologists have empowered customers in all regions of
the world to anticipate what’s next and push the boundaries of what’s
possible. Discover more at www.commscope.com.
Follow us on Twitter
and LinkedIn
and like us on Facebook.
Sign up for our press
releases and blog
posts.
© 2019 CommScope, Inc. All rights reserved. CommScope, ARRIS and E6000
are trademarks of CommScope, Inc. and/or its affiliates. DOCSIS is a
trademark of Cable Television Laboratories, Inc. All other trademarks
are the property of their respective owners.
This press release includes forward-looking statements that are based
on information currently available to management, management’s beliefs,
as well as on a number of assumptions concerning future events.
Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of performance and are
subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors, which could
cause the actual results to differ materially from those currently
expected. In providing forward-looking statements, the company does not
intend, and is not undertaking any obligation or duty, to update these
statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Source: CommScope
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190602005069/en/