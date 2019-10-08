CommScope : Better connectivity deployed at BUAP

Life today is completely digital, and this poses challenges for university campuses. Satisfying the demands of connectivity and bandwidth for young people, as well as supporting new applications for education, have forced campus administrators to plan the implementation of their networks. This effort requires close coordination with network infrastructure partners and suppliers.

At CommScope we are aware of this situation. Together with Netz IT, we took up the challenge of deploying state-of-the-art network technology in the new Convention Center at the Benemérita Autonomous University of Puebla (BUAP).

CLICK TO TWEET: CommScope's Jorge Herrera highlights the partnership with Netz IT to deploy a state-of-the-art network in BUAP.

Previously, BUAP did not have a network of this type. One goal was to promote cultural dissemination to create a collaborative space that would have all the solutions that facilitate communication between students, teachers and visitors.

Another goal was to deployed solutions that would future proof the network. With the help of Netz IT, we deployed 10G solutions to satisfy all the demands of all visitors.

Our commitment was to deploy a robust and reliable infrastructure for the network's backbone, such as our LazrSPEED and TeraSPEED solutions, which support 10G. Similarly, Category 6A solutions provide assurance that 10G data will travel to each connection point, both in the common and in the administrative areas.

This work, praised for its creativity, innovation and design, produced infrastructure capable of supporting 24/7 connectivity, intelligent high-tech solutions and a powerful Wi-Fi network. Through high-performance systems and state-of-the-art technology that includes IP telephony, a video surveillance system and a structured cabling network necessary for the needs of a hyperconnected world, the BAUP project is likely to deliver one of the best networking and security experiences in Mexico.

In this way, CommScope and Netz IT, together with the BUAP, built something that will last a lifetime. The new BUAP Convention Center space now supports speed and efficiency for the students of today and tomorrow.