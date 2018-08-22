CommScope Definitions: What is the PartnerPRO Network?

This blog post is part of a series called 'CommScope Definitions,' in which we will explain common terms in communications network infrastructure.

As a communications infrastructure leader, we shape the always-on networks of tomorrow; but of course, that's only half the equation. Through our PartnerPRO Network, CommScope also provides you with access to the right people.

CLICK TO TWEET: Get an inside look into CommScope's PartnerPRO Network.

The PartnerPRO Network consists of CommScope-authorized local distributors, installers, consultants and integrators backed by the global experience of CommScope and trained to provide local insight that puts our solutions to work for you.

On August 9, 2018, we held a Facebook Live to discuss this subject. I interviewed Koen ter Linde, vice president, Sales and Partner Enablement, CommScope, and asked him about the PartnerPRO Network, how to locate a partner in your region and how to become a partner.

If you have additional questions about the PartnerPRO Network, then please use the comment section below.

Additional Resources: