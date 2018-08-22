Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Commscope Holding Company Inc    COMM

COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC (COMM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

CommScope Definitions: What is the PartnerPRO Network?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2018 | 12:22pm CEST

This blog post is part of a series called 'CommScope Definitions,' in which we will explain common terms in communications network infrastructure.

As a communications infrastructure leader, we shape the always-on networks of tomorrow; but of course, that's only half the equation. Through our PartnerPRO Network, CommScope also provides you with access to the right people.

CLICK TO TWEET: Get an inside look into CommScope's PartnerPRO Network.

The PartnerPRO Network consists of CommScope-authorized local distributors, installers, consultants and integrators backed by the global experience of CommScope and trained to provide local insight that puts our solutions to work for you.

On August 9, 2018, we held a Facebook Live to discuss this subject. I interviewed Koen ter Linde, vice president, Sales and Partner Enablement, CommScope, and asked him about the PartnerPRO Network, how to locate a partner in your region and how to become a partner.

If you have additional questions about the PartnerPRO Network, then please use the comment section below.

Additional Resources:

Disclaimer

CommScope Holding Company Inc. published this content on 22 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2018 10:21:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY
12:22pCOMMSCOPE DEFINITIONS : What is the PartnerPRO Network?
PU
08/21COMMSCOPE : Gainer or High Splice Loss – The Effects of Mode Field Diamete..
PU
08/21COMMSCOPE : 5 Steps for Wireless Network Modernization
PU
08/17COMMSCOPE : Intelligence – It gives the “R” in ROI a whole new..
PU
08/16COMMSCOPE : When disasters strike, communications become even more critical
PU
08/16COMMSCOPE : A Guide to Patch Cord Management for Fiber Optic Solutions
PU
08/14COMMSCOPE : Innovation - a Culture or Strategy for CommScope?
PU
08/13COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (for..
AQ
08/13COMMSCOPE : Mark Your Calendar to Tweet about Fiber
PU
08/10COMMSCOPE : Help Stop a Thief – PIM
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/20Tracking Alex Roepers' Atlantic Investment Management Portfolio - Q2 2018 Upd.. 
07/31CommScope Holding (COMM) Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
07/31CommScope Holding Company Inc. 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/31CommScope beats by $0.03, beats on revenue 
07/30Notable earnings before Tuesday?s open 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 752 M
EBIT 2018 865 M
Net income 2018 240 M
Debt 2018 3 497 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 25,73
P/E ratio 2019 17,73
EV / Sales 2018 1,99x
EV / Sales 2019 1,80x
Capitalization 5 972 M
Chart COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC
Duration : Period :
Commscope Holding Company Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 34,6 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marvin S. Edwards President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frank M. Drendel Chairman
Christopher A. Story Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Morgan C. S. Kurk Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Alexander W. Pease Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Communications
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC-17.50%5 972
CISCO SYSTEMS20.68%215 298
QUALCOMM3.34%97 769
ERICSSON37.34%27 105
ARISTA NETWORKS INC16.19%20 339
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS37.80%20 201
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.