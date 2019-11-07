Log in
CommScope : Employees Join 2019 Cable TV Pioneers

0
11/07/2019 | 06:20am EST

A month after the 53rd annual Cable TV Pioneers awards banquet in New Orleans, we're still celebrating. That's because CommScope was the only company with several representatives to be inducted to this year's 25-person class.

CLICK TO TWEET: Urvi Shah wants to introduce you to the CommScope employees named to the 2019 Class of Cable TV Pioneers.

Our own Tom Cloonan (CTO, Network Solutions), Jean Gay (Vice President, Global Customer Financial Services), and Ricardo La Guardia (Regional Vice President, Sales, CALA) joined this rarified field of industry veterans who have helped shape the face of cable.

In addition, John Ulm (Engineering Fellow here at CommScope) was named to the Cable TV Pioneer's inaugural class of DOCSIS Pioneers, recognizing individuals who have made indelible contributions to this vital industry technology.

These people join a long, distinguished list of employees (including those from ARRIS, which CommScope acquired in April 2019) who have previously been named Pioneers:

  • Frank M. Drendel
  • Jim Hughes
  • John Patterson
  • Neil Phillips
  • Chris Ewing
  • Tony Finger
  • Kenneth S. Wood
  • Mark A. Manning
  • Larry Stiffelman
  • Gene W. Swithenbank
  • Tim Gropp
  • Ron Coppock
  • Zenita Henderson
  • Jim Kuhns
  • Jim Lysaker
  • Alex Swan
  • Bob Stanzione

Now that the fireworks and festivities have subsided, we've had the time to catch up with Tom, Jean, and Ricardo and discuss what it means to be a Cable TV Pioneer. Check out their awards interviews below:

Disclaimer

CommScope Holding Company Inc. published this content on 07 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2019 11:19:03 UTC
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group