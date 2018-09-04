CommScope : Enhances OneCell C-RAN Small Cells to Define New Levels of In-building Wireless Performance for 5G

Enabling enterprise services—from autonomous vehicles in factories to
e-health services in hospitals—can become a key business opportunity for
wireless network operators in 5G. To help operators seize such
opportunities, CommScope has designed its OneCell®
C-RAN small cell solution to deliver optimal in-building performance
and enhanced it to ensure smooth migration to 5G.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180904005475/en/
CommScope has evolved its award-winning OneCell C-RAN small cell solution to include a new radio point platform, the multi-carrier RP5000 Series, which enables LTE-to-5G migration. (Photo: Business Wire)
“In-building delivery of 5G service will be a major opportunity for
operators to own the user experience, differentiate from over-the-top
service providers and monetize service offerings,” said Matt Melester,
senior vice president, CommScope. “But the old ways of delivering
cellular service indoors simply cannot achieve 5G performance levels.
CommScope’s enhanced OneCell small cell solution is uniquely positioned
to make indoor 5G an enabler of enterprise business opportunities.”
“Much of the industry thinking to date around 5G has carried an implicit
bias toward outdoor delivery models. It’s refreshing to see this
challenged with innovation focused on in-building use cases,” said Nick
Marshall, research director, ABI Research. “Success in-building will
become more critical for mobile operators as they seek to create
value-added services for enterprises.”
Many 5G target use cases – such as ultra-high definition video,
industrial automation and “smart building” applications – will be
deployed inside buildings. To fulfill the 5G vision, operators need to
deliver exceptional 5G performance—ultra-high data rates with high
reliability and low latency—indoors. As an acknowledged leader in
in-building wireless solutions, CommScope has identified four functional
principles for in-building wireless in the 5G era:
-
User-centric: The user experience is everything. Network
capacity and the cell itself must be defined around users, not by
physical space or equipment requirements.
-
Edge-intelligent: The days of ‘dumb pipes’ are over. Bringing
radio functions closer to users introduces capacity enhancing features
like cell virtualization and distributed MIMO (multiple input/multiple
output) to achieve 5G performance levels, and granular
location-awareness to support smarter services including emergency
services.
-
Radio-adaptable: Multiple air-interface technologies will
co-exist in 5G. Operators need a clear migration path to 5G with
continued support for LTE and other cellular services.
-
Enterprise-friendly: More buildings simply need to be covered
for 5G. Simplifying installations with off-the-shelf Ethernet LAN
fronthaul infrastructure components reduces cost and complexity for
enterprise deployments.
CommScope has evolved its award-winning OneCell C-RAN small cell
solution to meet all these 5G requirements. The enhanced OneCell
portfolio includes a new radio point platform, the multi-carrier RP5000
Series, which features software-programmable radios that can flexibly
support new air interfaces to enable LTE-to-5G migration.
With the RP5000 radio points, OneCell is a 5G-ready in-building LTE
solution that combines carrier-grade performance and reliability with
deployment simplicity for single- and multi-operator environments. With
OneCell, wireless operators and neutral hosts can fully participate in
5G-enabled services while preserving their investments in LTE.
“The 5G future includes many use-cases that are indoors,” said Arturo
Azcorra, vice president of 5TONIC, the international 5G technology
research and innovation lab based in Madrid. “The high-performance,
high-capacity features of OneCell today play an integral role in our 5G
tests of autonomous vehicles for smart factory applications.”
“We always strive to ensure customers receive great indoor mobile
coverage and capacity, despite the challenges inherent in the design and
construction of old and modern buildings,” said Kye Prigg, Head of
Networks, Vodafone UK. “We are committed to serving all our customers,
whether they need a large macro cell solution covering a wider area over
multiple floors or a dedicated system tailored for a specific
construction. That’s why we continue to heavily invest in smart indoor
technology that will take advantage of 5G to help improve business
productivity and people’s well-being wherever they work.”
Luigi Tarlazzi, CommScope’s director of product line management for
small cells, will address the challenges and opportunities for
in-building wireless in 5G at the breakfast workshop “Deployment
Strategies for 5G NR” at Mobile World Congress Americas, September
12, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Additional Resources:
White Paper: Evolution
to in-building 5G with CommScope OneCell®
Video: How
cell virtualization multiplies system capacity without creating
interference
