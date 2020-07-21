CommScope : Kristen (Shumate) McDowell Named on the 2020 CRN 100 Rising Female Stars List

CommScope is proud to announce that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Kristen (Shumate) McDowell to its 2020 list of 100 Rising Female Stars. This exclusive list identifies extraordinary women who are helping to shape the future of the IT channel through their dedication, hard work, and innovation, positioning themselves as leaders and helping their organizations succeed.

Kristen is a senior marketing manager who leads Channel Communications for the global enterprise channel team at CommScope. She has demonstrated incredible success in developing and executing channel marketing plans that proactively drive partner engagement and enhances enablement efforts. She is skilled at working with cross-functional teams to influence go-to-market strategy with measurable impact on channel revenue. Kristen continues to streamline communications efforts to drive cross-selling opportunities across the entire networking and infrastructure enterprise portfolio.

'We're so happy to see that Kristen has been recognized a CRN Rising Female Star. She continues to make her mark in the industry,' said Gina Foy, Vice President Global Partner Marketing at CommScope. 'Kristen's strong dedication to CommScope's Channel program, our partner community, and to her personal development are cornerstones for her success, the company's and our partners. We're delighted to celebrate this acknowledgement with her.'

The 100 Rising Female Stars list is making it's debut this year with channel leadership candidates selected by the CRN® editorial team. The final honorees are chosen based on their demonstrated leadership, expertise, innovation, and ongoing dedication to the IT channel. This talented group of women contribute to the development and strategies of their organization's channel partner programs and exude excellence in areas such as partner engagement, program management and marketing.

'CRN's 2020 100 Rising Female Stars list honors leaders who are poised to impact the industry for many years. They are accelerating the growth of their companies through excellent direction and innovation in their field,' said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. 'The accomplishments of these women are reshaping the IT channel, and we are proud to honor their achievements.'The 2020 list of 100 Rising Female Stars will be featured in a special July issue of CRN® Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/risingstars.