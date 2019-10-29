Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  CommScope Holding Company, Inc.    COMM

COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY, INC.

(COMM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CommScope : Network Infrastructure Design Lessons from Converged Traffic Lanes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/29/2019 | 04:12am EDT

A growing economy and surging population in India are causing city congestion, including a worsening traffic condition. According to a 2018 study on worst traffic flow in the world, Mumbai and Delhi came in first and fourth respectively among the list of 403 cities across 56 countries.

My daily commute to work is a prime example: I'm stuck in the traffic on a six-lane highway where it converges into just two lanes ahead. As the car inches forward each time, I find myself repeating in my head 'Who designed this highway?' Clearly, I didn't think this was the most brilliant approach to improve traffic flow.

And only recently, the plan to add another three lanes to ease the bottleneck has begun, and the road situation couldn't get more chaotic due to the construction works.

Data center managers go through similar thinking processes when designing the network. The design stage is critical; it practically decides the outcome of a project, and most importantly, whether the investments are fully maximized.

Why some data centre customers struggle with infrastructure design

Many customers consider structured cabling as part of the facility function that should be deployed when building the physical data centre, whereas others believe structured cabling is integral to the overall IT infrastructure.

Customers who fall in the former category are usually the ones who struggled the most when designing a passive infrastructure. What is similar in both schools of thought is that the connectivity infrastructure is required to be in place before any active equipment is designed or deployed. This often results in data center customers designing the connectivity infrastructure isolated from the network infrastructure and eventually causing both financial and time loss.

The time taken between the data centre build and the network design implementation can range from six to 12 months. During this period, network operators are likely to see discrepancies between the implemented cabling solution and the actual requirement when deploying the active equipment.

Future-ready mindset starts from the design stage

How do we then make sure the right decisions or effective planning are implemented during the infrastructure design stage for a data centre?

Generally, there are two approaches to a project design - the top down and bottom-up approach. It is critical to understand the business goals and then start building the components designed to achieve these goals. At the core of either approach, data centre managers have to keep in mind during the design process that the network infrastructure within the data centre must be able to scale and is agile to support future 5G applications that would require higher bandwidth and speed.

Evaluating data centre requirements to meet future needs of how data is being consumed with the arrival of 5G will put organizations ahead of the game.

CommScope is committed to serving as a trusted partner who understands customers' business needs and provides insight to future data centre ecosystems and technology trends.

Do you want to avoid the bottleneck and reach your destination faster?

Disclaimer

CommScope Holding Company Inc. published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 08:11:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY,
04:12aCOMMSCOPE : Network Infrastructure Design Lessons from Converged Traffic Lanes
PU
10/28COMMSCOPE : Showcases New End-to-End Connectivity Portfolio for 10G Broadband, 5..
PU
10/28COMMSCOPE : White Paper on Wireless Services for Hotels Highlights Gap in Digita..
AQ
10/25COMMSCOPE : Coming to terms with smart
PU
10/24COMMSCOPE : Launching the UK's fastest home broadband network
PU
10/23COMMSCOPE : In-Building Wireless Solutions For Hospitals
PU
10/22COMMSCOPE : Ramps Up Participation in City-Scale Testbed Deployments for Program..
BU
10/22COMMSCOPE : Cluster connector technology – new help for 5G antenna deploym..
PU
10/21COMMSCOPE : Petra Systems Selects CommScope For Its Smart Streetlight Network So..
BU
10/21COMMSCOPE : Eliminating transition points with CommScope's plenum copper cables
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 8 553 M
EBIT 2019 1 152 M
Net income 2019 -482 M
Debt 2019 9 601 M
Yield 2019 0,03%
P/E ratio 2019 -5,32x
P/E ratio 2020 2 529x
EV / Sales2019 1,39x
EV / Sales2020 1,12x
Capitalization 2 283 M
Chart COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
CommScope Holding Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 18,10  $
Last Close Price 11,76  $
Spread / Highest target 138%
Spread / Average Target 53,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marvin S. Edwards President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frank M. Drendel Chairman
Alexander W. Pease Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael A. Cross Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Morgan C. S. Kurk Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY, INC.-28.25%2 283
CISCO SYSTEMS8.24%196 956
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.37.01%44 579
ERICSSON AB11.78%29 824
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.41.53%27 190
NOKIA OYJ-31.32%22 486
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group