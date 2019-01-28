CommScope : Reports Positive Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Results

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM), a global leader in
infrastructure solutions for communications networks, today reported
preliminary results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December
31, 2018.
“We delivered preliminary results in line with or above our expectations
in the fourth quarter of 2018,” said President and Chief Executive
Officer Eddie Edwards. “These results benefited from stronger than
expected sales volumes, favorable product and geographic mix, along with
our ongoing initiatives to align the company’s cost structure with the
current market environment. For 2019, we continue to expect modest
growth and relatively stable year-over-year results, which reflect
anticipated cautious spending patterns by large North American
operators. We are pleased that the disciplined execution of our
strategic plan enabled a stronger than expected finish to 2018 and
established a solid foundation to build on as we work toward the
completion of the ARRIS acquisition.”
This announcement is to support CommScope’s financing efforts related to
its acquisition of ARRIS International plc.
CommScope’s unaudited preliminary estimates(1) of net sales
and certain profitability measures are set forth in the table below.
|
|
Preliminary CommScope 2018 Estimates(1)
|
(in millions)
|
|
|
Quarter Ended
December 31, 2018
|
|
|
Year Ended
December 31, 2018
|
Net Sales
|
|
|
$1,045 to $1,070
|
|
|
$4,555 to $4,580
|
Adjusted Operating Income
|
|
|
$171 to $186
|
|
|
$830 to $845
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
$188 to $203
|
|
|
$905 to $920
|
|
|
|
1)
|
|
CommScope has not completed its financial closing procedures for the
quarter and year ended December 31, 2018, and its audited
consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31,
2018 are not yet available. Ernst & Young LLP, which serves as the
company’s independent registered public accounting firm, has not
performed any procedures with respect to the financial information
presented above for the three months ended December 31, 2018 or the
year ended December 31, 2018, nor has it expressed any opinion or
other form of assurance with respect to the estimated ranges
presented above or their achievability. The preliminary estimated
financial information presented above is subject to change. Actual
financial results may differ from such preliminary estimates and
such differences could be material.
|
|
|
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Conference Call
CommScope plans to release its fourth quarter and full year 2018
financial results on February 21, 2019, before the market opens. The
release will be followed by an 8:30 a.m. ET conference call in which
management will discuss the company’s results for the fourth quarter and
year ending December 31, 2018. CommScope will also release its detailed
full-year 2019 financial outlook at that time. After the acquisition has
closed, the company plans to provide combined financial guidance that
includes anticipated results for ARRIS.
To participate in the conference call, dial +1 844-397-6169 (US and
Canada only) or +1 478-219-0508 approximately 15 minutes before the
start of the call to facilitate a timely connection. The conference
identification number is 4356719.
The live, listen-only audio of the call will be available through a link
on the Investor Relations Events and Presentations page of CommScope’s Investor
Relations website.
A webcast replay will be archived on CommScope’s website for a limited
period of time following the conference call.
About CommScope
CommScope
(NASDAQ: COMM) helps design, build and manage wired and wireless
networks around the world. As a communications infrastructure leader, we
shape the always-on networks of tomorrow. For more than 40 years, our
global team of more than 20,000 employees, innovators and technologists
have empowered customers in all regions of the world to anticipate
what’s next and push the boundaries of what’s possible. Discover more at http://www.commscope.com/
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
CommScope management believes that presenting certain non-GAAP financial
measures enhances an investor’s understanding of our financial
performance. CommScope management further believes that these financial
measures are useful in assessing CommScope’s operating performance from
period to period by excluding certain items that we believe are not
representative of our core business. CommScope management also uses
certain of these financial measures for business planning purposes and
in measuring CommScope’s performance relative to that of its
competitors. CommScope management believes these financial measures are
commonly used by investors to evaluate CommScope’s performance and that
of its competitors. However, CommScope’s use of the non-GAAP terms
Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted EBITDA may vary from that of
others in its industry. These financial measures should not be
considered as alternatives to operating income (loss), net income (loss)
or any other performance measures derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP
as measures of operating performance, operating cash flows or liquidity.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements that reflect our
current views with respect to future events and financial performance,
including our proposed acquisition of ARRIS. These statements may
discuss goals, intentions or expectations as to future plans, trends,
events, results of operations or financial condition or otherwise, in
each case, based on current beliefs of management, as well as
assumptions made by, and information currently available to, such
management. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by
their use of such terms and phrases as “intend,” “goal,” “estimate,”
“expect,” “project,” “projections,” “plans,” “potential,” “anticipate,”
“should,” “could,” “designed to,” “foreseeable future,” “believe,”
“think,” “scheduled,” “outlook,” “target,” “guidance” and similar
expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain such
terms. This list of indicative terms and phrases is not intended to be
all-inclusive.
These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and
uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, including, without
limitation, our dependence on customers’ capital spending on data and
communication systems; concentration of sales among a limited number of
customers and channel partners; changes in technology; industry
competition and the ability to retain customers through product
innovation, introduction and marketing; risks associated with our sales
through channel partners; changes to the regulatory environment in which
our customers operate; product quality or performance issues and
associated warranty claims; our ability to maintain effective management
information systems and to implement major systems initiatives
successfully; cyber-security incidents, including data security
breaches, ransomware or computer viruses; the risk our global
manufacturing operations suffer production or shipping delays, causing
difficulty in meeting customer demands; the risk that internal
production capacity or that of contract manufacturers may be
insufficient to meet customer demand or quality standards; changes in
cost and availability of key raw materials, components and commodities
and the potential effect on customer pricing; risks associated with our
dependence on a limited number of key suppliers for certain raw material
and components; the risk that contract manufacturers we rely on
encounter production, quality, financial or other difficulties; our
ability to integrate and fully realize anticipated benefits from prior
or future acquisitions or equity investments; potential difficulties in
realigning global manufacturing capacity and capabilities among our
global manufacturing facilities or those of our contract manufacturers
that may affect our ability to meet customer demands for products;
possible future restructuring actions; substantial indebtedness and
maintaining compliance with debt covenants; our ability to incur
additional indebtedness; our ability to generate cash to service our
indebtedness; possible future impairment charges for fixed or intangible
assets, including goodwill; income tax rate variability and ability to
recover amounts recorded as deferred tax assets; our ability to attract
and retain qualified key employees; labor unrest; obligations under our
defined benefit employee benefit plans may require plan contributions in
excess of current estimates; significant international operations
exposing us to economic, political and other risks, including the impact
of variability in foreign exchange rates; our ability to comply with
governmental anti-corruption laws and regulations and export and import
controls worldwide; our ability to compete in international markets due
to export and import controls to which we may be subject; the impact of
the U.K. invoking Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty to leave the European
Union; changes in the laws and policies in the United States affecting
trade, including recently enacted tariffs on imports from China, as well
as the risk and uncertainty related to other potential tariffs or a
potential global trade war that may impact our products; costs of
protecting or defending intellectual property; costs and challenges of
compliance with domestic and foreign environmental laws; the impact of
litigation and similar regulatory proceedings that we are involved in or
may become involved in, including the costs of such litigation; risks
associated with stockholder activism, which could cause us to incur
significant expense, hinder execution of our business strategy and
impact the trading value of our securities; and other factors beyond our
control. These and other factors are discussed in greater detail in our
2017 Annual Report and in Part II, Item 1A, Risk Factors, of our
quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.
These risks and uncertainties may be magnified by our acquisition of
ARRIS, and such statements are also subject to the risks and
uncertainties related to ARRIS’s business.
Such forward-looking statements are subject to additional risks and
uncertainties related to our proposed acquisition of ARRIS, many of
which are outside of our and/or ARRIS’s control, including, without
limitation: failure to obtain applicable regulatory approvals in a
timely manner, on acceptable terms or at all, or to satisfy the other
closing conditions to the proposed acquisition; the risk that we will be
required to pay a reverse break fee under the related acquisition
agreement; the risk that we will not successfully integrate ARRIS or
that we will not realize estimated cost savings, synergies, growth or
other anticipated benefits, or that such benefits may take longer to
realize than expected; risks relating to unanticipated costs of
integration; the potential impact of announcement or consummation of the
proposed acquisition on relationships with third parties, including
customers, employees and competitors; failure to manage potential
conflicts of interest between or among customers; integration of
information technology systems; conditions in the credit markets that
could impact the costs associated with financing the acquisition; the
possibility that competing offers will be made; and other factors beyond
our and/or ARRIS’s control.
Although the information contained in this press release represents our
best judgment as of the date hereof based on information currently
available and reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that the
expectations will be attained or that any deviation will not be
material. Given these uncertainties, we caution you not to place undue
reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the
date made. We are not undertaking any duty or obligation to update this
information to reflect developments or information obtained after the
date of this press release, except as otherwise may be required by law.
