CommScope : The Middle East Moves Toward a Smart Cities Future

'Smart cities' isn't just a buzzword. More than 60 percent of the world's population is expected to live in cities by 2050. Annual smart city technology spending in the Middle East is rising and set to double over the next four years, especially in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

This is one of the reasons that more than 100,000 people from 140 countries will gather at GITEX Technology Week to share insight on mega trends, including ways to drive innovation around the future of urbanism. Countries will share creative ways to use data to improve services and quality of life around healthcare, security, mobility, economic development and housing.

It's exciting to see the region prioritizing innovative technologies that pave the way for the future of smart cities as network operators start the commercial rollout of 5G. With the acquisition of ARRIS and Ruckus Networks, CommScope has the resources of a Fortune 250-sized company that is well placed to drive the future of connectivity in the region.

During GITEX Technology Week 2019, CommScope will highlight its latest solutions to enable a smart future for network operators across the region:

Fiber for High-Speed and Robust Connectivity: Smart cities will be built on fiber. CommScope will be demonstrating fiber technologies for faster connectivity in buildings, the data center and central office.

Ultra-Connected Homes are Becoming a Reality: Consumers are experiencing an increasingly digital life and network operators are seeking ways to unlock the best user experience. CommScope will demonstrate how the company is delivering reliable, high-bandwidth Wi-Fi to every corner of the home and showcase how the smart media device brings connected home technologies together for a unique personalized experience.

Powering Connectivity for Smart Cities: As smart cities add new mobile-connected devices like security cameras and air quality sensors, they must have access to electricity. This is not always an easy task considering devices may be several hundred meters away from a power source. Network operators are using CommScope's powered fiber cable systems to speed and simplify installation, and power these types of network devices.

Digital foundation for Smarter Buildings: As the number of connected devices grows, the location of these devices is becoming more important. CommScope's automated infrastructure management (AIM) system knows exactly what is connected, how it is connected and where it is located. The software automatically tracks changes, issues work orders, and documents the entire network. It also provides root-cause analysis in the event of failure, helping restore services faster.

