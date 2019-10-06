Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  CommScope Holding Company, Inc.    COMM

COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY, INC.

(COMM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CommScope : The Middle East Moves Toward a Smart Cities Future

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/06/2019 | 03:42am EDT

'Smart cities' isn't just a buzzword. More than 60 percent of the world's population is expected to live in cities by 2050. Annual smart city technology spending in the Middle East is rising and set to double over the next four years, especially in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

CLICK TO TWEET: CommScope's Ehab Kanary explains how network operators can prepare for smart cities while attending GITEX 2019.

This is one of the reasons that more than 100,000 people from 140 countries will gather at GITEX Technology Week to share insight on mega trends, including ways to drive innovation around the future of urbanism. Countries will share creative ways to use data to improve services and quality of life around healthcare, security, mobility, economic development and housing.

It's exciting to see the region prioritizing innovative technologies that pave the way for the future of smart cities as network operators start the commercial rollout of 5G. With the acquisition of ARRIS and Ruckus Networks, CommScope has the resources of a Fortune 250-sized company that is well placed to drive the future of connectivity in the region.

For more on how network operators can prepare for this smart cities future, check out this video.

During GITEX Technology Week 2019, CommScope will highlight its latest solutions to enable a smart future for network operators across the region:

  • Fiber for High-Speed and Robust Connectivity: Smart cities will be built on fiber. CommScope will be demonstrating fiber technologies for faster connectivity in buildings, the data center and central office.
  • Ultra-Connected Homes are Becoming a Reality: Consumers are experiencing an increasingly digital life and network operators are seeking ways to unlock the best user experience. CommScope will demonstrate how the company is delivering reliable, high-bandwidth Wi-Fi to every corner of the home and showcase how the smart media device brings connected home technologies together for a unique personalized experience.
  • Powering Connectivity for Smart Cities: As smart cities add new mobile-connected devices like security cameras and air quality sensors, they must have access to electricity. This is not always an easy task considering devices may be several hundred meters away from a power source. Network operators are using CommScope's powered fiber cable systems to speed and simplify installation, and power these types of network devices.
  • Digital foundation for Smarter Buildings: As the number of connected devices grows, the location of these devices is becoming more important. CommScope's automated infrastructure management (AIM) system knows exactly what is connected, how it is connected and where it is located. The software automatically tracks changes, issues work orders, and documents the entire network. It also provides root-cause analysis in the event of failure, helping restore services faster.

Come say hello to our CommScope's experts in Hall 7, stand H7-D43.

Disclaimer

CommScope Holding Company Inc. published this content on 06 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2019 07:41:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY,
03:42aCOMMSCOPE : The Middle East Moves Toward a Smart Cities Future
PU
10/04COMMSCOPE : To converge or not to converge
PU
10/03COMMSCOPE : Plan, Design, Implement and Operate the Transformational Journey
PU
10/03COMMSCOPE : Roadshow Dives Deep into the Forces Transforming the Data Center Ind..
BU
10/01COMMSCOPE : Making CBRS simple
PU
09/30COMMSCOPE : How innovation drives the connected campus and “captures&rdquo..
PU
09/27COMMSCOPE : Quick search for RoHS and REACH certificates now available
PU
09/24COMMSCOPE : The Next Era of Entertainment
PU
09/24COMMSCOPE : Brings Unprecedented Choice and Control to Broadband Network Creator..
BU
09/23COMMSCOPE : Capacity considerations as you shape your 5G networks
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 8 553 M
EBIT 2019 1 152 M
Net income 2019 -496 M
Debt 2019 9 616 M
Yield 2019 0,04%
P/E ratio 2019 -4,98x
P/E ratio 2020 16 908x
EV / Sales2019 1,37x
EV / Sales2020 1,11x
Capitalization 2 133 M
Chart COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
CommScope Holding Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 18,03  $
Last Close Price 10,99  $
Spread / Highest target 155%
Spread / Average Target 64,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,01%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marvin S. Edwards President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frank M. Drendel Chairman
Alexander W. Pease Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael A. Cross Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Morgan C. S. Kurk Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY, INC.-32.95%2 283
CISCO SYSTEMS9.67%209 760
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.24.25%39 978
NOKIA OYJ-12.62%28 469
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS46.22%28 383
ERICSSON AB-1.75%26 459
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group