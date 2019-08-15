CommScope : Wins Favorable Ruling Against Dali Wireless Patent

CommScope received a favorable final decision from the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) against Dali Wireless. In its final decision, the PTAB found all patent claims of U.S. Patent No. 9,531,473 being asserted by Dali Wireless in co-pending litigation are unpatentable. The PTAB ruled that each of claims 6-21 were invalid in view of the prior art submitted by CommScope.

“We are very pleased with the decision finding these claims unpatentable,” said Matt Melester, senior vice president, Technology Strategy for CommScope. “CommScope’s investment to develop more efficient solutions in this field of digital distributed antenna systems goes back many years, resulting in prior patents that predate Dali Wireless’s more recent attempts to enter this market.”

The PTAB’s ruling follows a favorable ruling by the Northern District of Texas jury in June validating CommScope’s five patents relating to digital distributed antenna systems. Further, due to the jury’s finding that Dali willfully infringed each of CommScope’s five patents, CommScope will file motions for enhanced damages and attorney fees. In that same litigation, Dali Wireless had included counterclaims in the Northern District of Texas action that relied on the patent claims which the PTAB has now found to be invalid.

Melester continued, “It has been our strong belief that Dali had been granted claims that it was not entitled to. This decision confirms our analysis that these Dali Wireless claims cannot be considered patentable in light of the prior body of work in this field.”

