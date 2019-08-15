Log in
COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC

(COMM)
08/15 01:15:57 pm
10.25 USD   -4.38%
12:39pCOMMSCOPE : Wins Favorable Ruling Against Dali Wireless Patent
BU
08/13COMMSCOPE : Building the smart city telecom infrastructure of the future
PU
08/08COMMSCOPE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
CommScope : Wins Favorable Ruling Against Dali Wireless Patent

08/15/2019 | 12:39pm EDT

CommScope received a favorable final decision from the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) against Dali Wireless. In its final decision, the PTAB found all patent claims of U.S. Patent No. 9,531,473 being asserted by Dali Wireless in co-pending litigation are unpatentable. The PTAB ruled that each of claims 6-21 were invalid in view of the prior art submitted by CommScope.

“We are very pleased with the decision finding these claims unpatentable,” said Matt Melester, senior vice president, Technology Strategy for CommScope. “CommScope’s investment to develop more efficient solutions in this field of digital distributed antenna systems goes back many years, resulting in prior patents that predate Dali Wireless’s more recent attempts to enter this market.”

The PTAB’s ruling follows a favorable ruling by the Northern District of Texas jury in June validating CommScope’s five patents relating to digital distributed antenna systems. Further, due to the jury’s finding that Dali willfully infringed each of CommScope’s five patents, CommScope will file motions for enhanced damages and attorney fees. In that same litigation, Dali Wireless had included counterclaims in the Northern District of Texas action that relied on the patent claims which the PTAB has now found to be invalid.

Melester continued, “It has been our strong belief that Dali had been granted claims that it was not entitled to. This decision confirms our analysis that these Dali Wireless claims cannot be considered patentable in light of the prior body of work in this field.”

About CommScope:

CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) and the recently acquired ARRIS and Ruckus Networks are redefining tomorrow by shaping the future of wired and wireless communications. Our combined global team of employees, innovators and technologists have empowered customers in all regions of the world to anticipate what’s next and push the boundaries of what’s possible. Discover more at www.commscope.com.

This press release includes forward-looking statements that are based on information currently available to management, management’s beliefs, as well as on a number of assumptions concerning future events. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results to differ materially from those currently expected. In providing forward-looking statements, the company does not intend, and is not undertaking any obligation or duty, to update these statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Source: CommScope


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 8 545 M
EBIT 2019 1 149 M
Net income 2019 -496 M
Debt 2019 9 616 M
Yield 2019 0,04%
P/E ratio 2019 -4,86x
P/E ratio 2020 16 492x
EV / Sales2019 1,37x
EV / Sales2020 1,11x
Capitalization 2 081 M
Technical analysis trends COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 18,46  $
Last Close Price 10,72  $
Spread / Highest target 161%
Spread / Average Target 72,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marvin S. Edwards President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frank M. Drendel Chairman
Christopher A. Story Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Morgan C. S. Kurk Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Alexander W. Pease Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Communications
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC-34.59%2 081
CISCO SYSTEMS16.80%216 648
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO LTD23.30%38 680
NOKIA OYJ-8.09%28 842
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS48.67%28 315
ERICSSON AB3.26%27 675
