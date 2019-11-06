Log in
CommScope :'s Ruckus CBRS for Private LTE Demonstrated on Microsoft Azure

0
11/06/2019 | 12:06pm EST

CommScope’s Ruckus CBRS portfolio and Attabotics’ 3D robotic supply chain automation system were demonstrated as part of Microsoft Azure capabilities for private LTE networks during Microsoft Ignite.

CommScope’s Ruckus Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) portfolio enables enterprises to easily deploy private LTE networks to support innovative Internet of Things (IoT) applications using wireless spectrum recently made available by the United States Federal Communications Commission (FCC). Designed with enterprise IT operations in mind, this new portfolio greatly simplifies the management and deployment of a cellular network. Now, enterprise IT administrators have a new wireless tool that can be leveraged for a wide variety of applications that were not previously possible.

The Ruckus CBRS portfolio uses separate dedicated spectrum from licensed cellular and Wi-Fi, thus providing cellular-like reliability, mobility, security and quality of service, but with the simplicity of Wi-Fi. Integration of the Ruckus CBRS portfolio with Microsoft Azure’s networking and edge connectivity solutions will enable enterprises to successfully address challenging and critical use cases with dedicated, secure, ultra-high-quality private LTE networks

“We are proud that the Ruckus CBRS LTE portfolio was part of this innovative Microsoft demo at Ignite 2019,” said Joel Lindholm, vice president of CBRS Business at CommScope. “Using the end to end encryption of the LTE network, enterprise customers can feel comfortable with the secure nature of this new network. This demonstration highlights how private networks can be used by enterprise customers for automated applications such as Attabotics.”

Ross Ortega, Partner PM, Azure Networking said, “The Microsoft Azure-based private LTE solution builds on decades of Microsoft enterprise success stories. In collaborating with CommScope and Metaswitch, we see opportunity to enable IoT applications and take advantage of the security, latency and bitrates provided by private LTE networks for our mutual customers.”

All product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.

About CommScope:

CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) and the recently acquired ARRIS and Ruckus Networks are redefining tomorrow by shaping the future of wired and wireless communications. Our combined global team of employees, innovators and technologists have empowered customers in all regions of the world to anticipate what’s next and push the boundaries of what’s possible. Discover more at www.commscope.com.

Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn and like us on Facebook.

Sign up for our press releases and blog posts.

This press release includes forward-looking statements that are based on information currently available to management, management’s beliefs, as well as on a number of assumptions concerning future events. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results to differ materially from those currently expected. In providing forward-looking statements, the company does not intend, and is not undertaking any obligation or duty, to update these statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Source: CommScope


© Business Wire 2019
