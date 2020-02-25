Log in
COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY, INC.    COMM

COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY, INC.

(COMM)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 02/25 04:00:00 pm
11.395 USD   -3.60%
04:31pCOMMSCOPE : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
BU
02/20COMMSCOPE : 10-k
PU
02/20COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
CommScope : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

02/25/2020 | 04:31pm EST

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM), a global leader in infrastructure solutions for communications networks, plans to participate in the Morgan Stanley 2020 Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on March 3, 2020 in San Francisco, California.

Format: Meetings with Investor Relations and Chief Financial Officer Alex Pease
Presentation Time: March 3, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Standard Time

There will be a live webcast of the conference. The link can be found on CommScope’s Investor Relations webpage. The link will be live just prior to the start of the event and should be available for on-demand use within 24 hours after the event is complete. The webcast will be available for a limited time following the conference.

About CommScope:

CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) is pushing the boundaries of technology to create the world’s most advanced wired and wireless networks. Our global team of employees, innovators and technologists empower customers to anticipate what’s next and invent what’s possible. Discover more at www.commscope.com.

Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn and like us on Facebook.

Sign up for our press releases and blog posts.

This press release includes forward-looking statements that are based on information currently available to management, management’s beliefs, as well as on a number of assumptions concerning future events. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results to differ materially from those currently expected. In providing forward-looking statements, the company does not intend, and is not undertaking any obligation or duty, to update these statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Source: CommScope


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 9 174 M
EBIT 2020 1 160 M
Net income 2020 -314 M
Debt 2020 9 019 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -9,88x
P/E ratio 2021 -23,2x
EV / Sales2020 1,23x
EV / Sales2021 1,17x
Capitalization 2 301 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 16,36  $
Last Close Price 11,82  $
Spread / Highest target 77,7%
Spread / Average Target 38,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marvin S. Edwards President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frank M. Drendel Chairman
Gordon Robb Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Alexander W. Pease Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Morgan C. S. Kurk Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY, INC.-16.70%2 301
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-8.26%186 599
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.10.24%56 890
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.12.82%31 011
ZTE CORPORATION--.--%30 860
ERICSSON AB6.35%28 558
