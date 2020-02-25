CommScope : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM), a global leader in infrastructure solutions for communications networks, plans to participate in the Morgan Stanley 2020 Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on March 3, 2020 in San Francisco, California.

Format: Meetings with Investor Relations and Chief Financial Officer Alex Pease

Presentation Time: March 3, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Standard Time

There will be a live webcast of the conference. The link can be found on CommScope’s Investor Relations webpage. The link will be live just prior to the start of the event and should be available for on-demand use within 24 hours after the event is complete. The webcast will be available for a limited time following the conference.

