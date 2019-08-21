Log in
COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC

(COMM)
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CommScope : to Participate in Upcoming Investor and Industry Conferences

08/21/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM), a global leader in infrastructure solutions for communications networks, plans to participate in the following upcoming investor and industry conferences:

Deutsche Bank Technology Conference
Date: September 10, 2019
Location: Las Vegas, NV
Format: Meetings with Investor Relations and Chief Financial Officer Alex Pease

Deutsche Bank Leveraged Finance Conference
Date: September 24 – 25, 2019
Location: Scottsdale, AZ
Format: Meetings with Investor Relations and Chief Technology Officer Morgan Kurk
Presentation Time: September 25, 2019 at 9:20 a.m. Mountain Standard Time

SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo®
Date: September 30 – October 3, 2019
Location: New Orleans, LA
Format: Investor Relations and management will be available to meet with the investment community on the exhibition floor at booth #961

There will be a live webcast for the Deutsche Bank Leveraged Finance Conference. The link can be found at CommScope’s Investor Relations page. The link will be live just prior to the start of the events and should be available for on-demand use within 24 hours after the events are complete. The webcasts will be available for a limited period of time following the conferences.

About CommScope

CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) and the recently acquired ARRIS and Ruckus Networks are redefining tomorrow by shaping the future of wired and wireless communications. Our combined global team of employees, innovators and technologists have empowered customers in all regions of the world to anticipate what’s next and push the boundaries of what’s possible. Discover more at www.commscope.com.

Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn and like us on Facebook.

Sign up for our press releases and blog posts.

Source: CommScope


© Business Wire 2019
