MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Commscope Holding Company Inc    COMM

COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC

(COMM)
My previous session
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Commscope : A Bridge That Truly Connects

0
03/31/2019 | 08:12pm EDT

In recent years, we have witnessed the creation of projects that have surpassed all previous construction projects in terms of size and scope. Whether the result is a new football stadium or the world's longest bridge, these projects have something in common - the need for an integrated wireless telecommunications system allowing users to stay in touch with the rest of the world is a must.

Case in point is the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge. It connects the Hong Kong SAR, Macao SAR and Zhuhai City of Guangdong Province and is the world's longest across-sea bridge at 55 kilometers. In addition to the challenges of its length, it also must be able to survive the rigors of a salt corrosion and humidity of a marine environment as well as the winds and rain associated with the typhoons that regularly strike the region. The antennas that provide mobile wireless communications for the bridge needed to have the highest level of reliability, since their placement on elevated gantries would make future access extremely difficult. They also needed high performance since siting requirements forced China's three operators to share equipment.

CLICK TO TWEET: An integrated wireless telecommunications system is important, even on the world's longest across-sea bridge. Martin Zimmerman explains in this blog.

CommScope's RVV-33B-R3 6-port sector antennas met the requirements. Because of the narrow azimuth half power beamwidth and broad bandwidth, this solution has become a popular choice for bridge coverage in many parts of the world. More than 110 units were deployed to provide coverage for the above-ground portions of the bridge. Our industry-leading PIM performance and long-term reliability meant that multiple carriers could be combined onto each antenna port without leading to capacity-draining noise generation.

CommScope's contribution to the success of the project did not end here. The antennas were part of a package that included combiners and jumpers with our SureGuard boots to ensure the reliability of all the RF connections. Our DAS team provided 25 kilometers of leaky cable to provide coverage to parts of the road system that are underwater. CommScope also provided the comprehensive cabling system used in Zhuhai as the backbone of the local network.

To learn more about CommScope's contribution to this project, please download our latest case study. The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge is a project that sufficiently proves CommScope is a trusted choice of the client and its collaborators.

Additional resources

Disclaimer

CommScope Holding Company Inc. published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 00:11:06 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 4 574 M
EBIT 2019 828 M
Net income 2019 405 M
Debt 2019 3 037 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 22,22
P/E ratio 2020 15,62
EV / Sales 2019 1,58x
EV / Sales 2020 1,44x
Capitalization 4 180 M
Chart COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC
Duration : Period :
Commscope Holding Company Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 26,9 $
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marvin S. Edwards President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frank M. Drendel Chairman
Christopher A. Story Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Morgan C. S. Kurk Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Alexander W. Pease Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Communications
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC32.70%4 180
CISCO SYSTEMS24.60%237 665
QUALCOMM0.21%69 024
NOKIA OYJ0.87%32 077
ERICSSON AB9.63%30 664
ARISTA NETWORKS49.25%23 651
