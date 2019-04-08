Log in
Commscope : ARRIS Offers RDK Lab Accelerator to Support the Rapid Development of New Video Applications

0
04/08/2019

The RDK Lab Accelerator is now available globally as the core RDK video application reference platform, providing the RDK community the ability to rapidly develop, test and deliver innovative services

ARRIS (now part of CommScope via acquisition) today announced the availability of the RDK Lab Accelerator, a solution jointly developed by ARRIS, Metrological and RDK Management. The RDK Lab Accelerator is based on the ARRIS® VIP5202W UHD IP set-top and provides the RDK community an efficient application development platform that uses the latest RDK application framework and the pre-integrated Metrological App Store.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190408005253/en/

ARRIS (now part of CommScope via acquisition) announced the availability of the RDK Lab Accelerator, ...

ARRIS (now part of CommScope via acquisition) announced the availability of the RDK Lab Accelerator, a solution jointly developed by ARRIS, Metrological and RDK Management. The RDK Lab Accelerator is based on the ARRIS® VIP5202W UHD IP set-top and provides the RDK community an efficient application development platform that uses the latest RDK application framework and the pre-integrated Metrological App Store. The RDK Lab Accelerator is a 4K/UHD set top with built-in Wi-Fi®, Bluetooth® and voice control compatibility. It comes pre-installed with the latest version of RDK open source software, the Metrological App Store and is configured with tools to customize services. (Photo: Business Wire)

RDK is an open source software platform for the connected home that standardizes core functions used in broadband devices, set-tops, and IoT. It enables service providers to manage their devices; control their business models; and customize their apps, UIs and data analytics to improve the customer experience and drive business results.

Now, service providers and development partners can rapidly come to market with new services and applications, including popular premium video streaming apps, while maintaining complete control over the user experience as they build on the RDK platform. The RDK Lab Accelerator is a 4K/UHD set top with built-in Wi-Fi®, Bluetooth® and voice control compatibility. It comes pre-installed with the latest version of RDK open source software, the Metrological App Store and is configured with tools to customize services. RDK combined with the Lab Accelerator enables service providers to reduce the time to market for new solutions, differentiate their UX and maintain their customer relationships.

“ARRIS has long been a pioneer in RDK, and we remain committed to providing service providers and development partners with technologies that allow them to customize their own offering and quickly deploy flexible and cost-effective solutions,” said Larry Robinson, senior vice president and segment leader, Customer Premises Equipment at CommScope. “As the global leader in set-tops, we are fully focused on providing the widest range of hardware and software solutions that meet the diverse needs of our customers.”

“Many operators simply want an off-the-shelf RDK set-top box experience to test and develop their next-gen video services, and ARRIS has made that easy with the RDK Lab Accelerator,” said Steve Heeb, president and general manager of RDK. “Powered by RDK software and pre-loaded with the Metrological App store, it provides a reference integration that allows operators to expedite application development, testing, and service deployment.”

The availability of the RDK Lab Accelerator reinforces ARRIS’s commitment to RDK technology. Most recently, ARRIS announced its support for the RDK software stack across its next-generation EPON gateways, offering a range of benefits to customers. This includes a unified back-office system for managing both fiber and DOCSIS® architectures, simplified network provisioning, carrier-grade management features, and full integration with the ARRIS HomeAssure™ solution. ARRIS has since made high-volume RDK deployments on multiple DOCSIS 3.0/3.1 gateways.

The RDK Lab Accelerator ARRIS VIP5202W IP set-top is available for order.

About CommScope:

CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) and the recently acquired ARRIS and Ruckus Networks are redefining tomorrow by shaping the future of wired and wireless communications. Our combined global team of employees, innovators and technologists have empowered customers in all regions of the world to anticipate what’s next and push the boundaries of what’s possible. Discover more at www.commscope.com.

Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn and like us on Facebook.

Sign up for our press releases and blog posts.

About RDK Management

RDK Management is an open source consortium that manages RDK for the global community. RDK is an open source software platform for the connected home that standardizes core functions used in broadband devices, set-top boxes, and IoT solutions. It enables operators to manage their devices; control their business models; and customize their apps, UIs and data analytics to improve the customer experience and drive business results. The RDK community is comprised of more than 350 companies including: CPE manufacturers, SoC vendors, software developers, system integrators, and service providers. For more information on the tools, training, and events provided by RDK Management, please visit: www.rdkcentral.com.

This press release includes forward-looking statements that are based on information currently available to management, management’s beliefs, as well as on a number of assumptions concerning future events. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results to differ materially from those currently expected. In providing forward-looking statements, the company does not intend, and is not undertaking any obligation or duty, to update these statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Source: CommScope


© Business Wire 2019
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
