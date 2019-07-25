Commscope : ARRIS and TDS Telecom to Deploy Android TV™ Set-Top

ARRIS (now part of CommScope) and TDS Telecom (TDS®) today announced plans to deploy an Android TV™ set-top solution for the TDS Cloud TV Platform called TDS TV+. TDS plans to launch the cloud-based, IP video delivery solution later this year, beginning in its cable footprint in central Oregon. The solution addresses consumer demand for a simple, efficient, and easy-to-use video solution.

TDS TV+ is powered by Android TV™ and features more than 260 linear channels (including 100+ in HD), on-demand content, pay-per-view programming, and on-the-go viewing options with TDS TV Everywhere.

CLICK TO TWEET: TDS Telecom will use ARRIS's VIP6102W UHD IP set top in its Android TV solution for the TDS Cloud TV Platform called TDS TV+.

'We turned to ARRIS because we needed a more efficient platform for IP video delivery that combined both managed and un-managed video delivery options. The new platform enables TDS to customize the user experience for different customer segments,' said Ken Paker, senior vice president of Information and Network Technologies and CTO at TDS. 'By combining ARRIS's industry-leading technology and experience with Android TV's user interface, designed around content discovery and voice search, TDS can now provide customers with an easy-to-use, application-based video experience.'

TDS will use ARRIS's VIP6102W UHD IP set-top, which offers seamless integration between the set-top hardware, the Cloud TV back-office, the TiVo® user interface, various third-party applications like Netflix, and the voice-enabled remote control. ARRIS's cloud-based ECO Service Management will help TDS manage the device and provide exceptional customer service.

'This is a significant milestone for ARRIS as we deploy our first Android set-top in North America with TDS,' said Larry Robinson, senior vice president and segment leader, Customer Premises Equipment at CommScope. 'This ARRIS solution is just one of many that enable the delivery of connected services for operators. Our unmatched experience in consumer video platforms enables operators around the world to enable the future of TV for their customers.'

ARRIS's VIP6102W platform provides a stunning ultra-high definition 4K video viewing experience. The compact device is Wi-Fi 5 enabled, which creates numerous installation options for consumers or technicians. In addition to being Android TV certified, the platform can also be configured with RDK 3.0 and ARRIS KreaTV software, which provide additional user interface options.

About TDS Telecom

TDS Telecommunications LLC (TDS Telecom/TDS®) delivers high-speed internet, TV entertainment, and phone services to nearly 900 rural, suburban, and metropolitan communities across the U.S. With more than 1.2 million connections, TDS is one of the fastest growing technology companies in the United States. Powered by fiber-optics and new industry-leading technologies, TDS delivers up to 1 Gigabit internet speeds and offers internet-protocol based TV entertainment solutions along with traditional phone services. TDS also offers businesses VoIP advanced communications solutions, dedicated internet service, data networking, and hosted-managed services. Visit tdstelecom.com.

About CommScope:

CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) and the recently acquired ARRIS and Ruckus Networks are redefining tomorrow by shaping the future of wired and wireless communications. Our combined global team of employees, innovators and technologists have empowered customers in all regions of the world to anticipate what's next and push the boundaries of what's possible. Discover more at www.commscope.com.

