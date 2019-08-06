Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Commscope Holding Company Inc    COMM

COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC

(COMM)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 08/05 04:00:00 pm
13.35 USD   -2.77%
06:20aCOMMSCOPE : Does 5G Equal Massive MIMO?
PU
08/05COMMSCOPE : Four trends that benefit data centers
PU
07/29COMMSCOPE : Continues to Build 10G Roadmap with New Remote PHY Device
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Commscope : Does 5G Equal Massive MIMO?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2019 | 06:20am EDT

Martin Zimmerman

Marty Zimmerman is an engineering fellow and leads the antenna solutions team for base station antennas at CommScope, responsible for driving the development of next-generation antenna products based on collaborations with key customers. Other duties include managing the IP portfolio and providing technical guidance on M&A activities. Previously, Marty served as director of Engineering and senior principal antenna engineer for the same team. Prior to that, he worked as an antenna engineer for Sinclair Technologies and Analex, a NASA contractor. Marty holds 28 U.S. and numerous foreign patents in addition to having been published in several journals. He has a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering from California Institute of Technology and a master's degree and Ph.D. in electrical engineering from University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign.

Disclaimer

CommScope Holding Company Inc. published this content on 06 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2019 10:19:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY
06:20aCOMMSCOPE : Does 5G Equal Massive MIMO?
PU
08/05COMMSCOPE : Four trends that benefit data centers
PU
07/29COMMSCOPE : Continues to Build 10G Roadmap with New Remote PHY Device
BU
07/29COMMSCOPE : ARRIS and TDS Telecom to Deploy Android TV™ Set-Top
BU
07/26COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
07/25COMMSCOPE : ARRIS and TDS Telecom to Deploy Android TV™ Set-Top
PU
07/22COMMSCOPE : to Release Second Quarter Financial Results on August 8
AQ
07/19COMMSCOPE : to Release Second Quarter Financial Results on August 8
BU
07/18COMMSCOPE : How the Little Red Dot has become a Global Tech Leader
PU
07/18COMMSCOPE : Ruckus Networks provides Wi-Fi technology for Google Station in São ..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 9 067 M
EBIT 2019 1 248 M
Net income 2019 -316 M
Debt 2019 9 578 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -10,9x
P/E ratio 2020 15,6x
EV / Sales2019 1,34x
EV / Sales2020 1,09x
Capitalization 2 585 M
Chart COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC
Duration : Period :
Commscope Holding Company Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 23,73  $
Last Close Price 13,35  $
Spread / Highest target 162%
Spread / Average Target 77,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marvin S. Edwards President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frank M. Drendel Chairman
Christopher A. Story Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Morgan C. S. Kurk Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Alexander W. Pease Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Communications
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC-18.55%2 585
CISCO SYSTEMS18.56%227 949
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO LTD11.22%36 863
NOKIA OYJ-4.33%29 925
ERICSSON AB6.80%28 594
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS47.84%28 158
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group