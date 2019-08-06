Commscope : Does 5G Equal Massive MIMO?

Martin Zimmerman

Marty Zimmerman is an engineering fellow and leads the antenna solutions team for base station antennas at CommScope, responsible for driving the development of next-generation antenna products based on collaborations with key customers. Other duties include managing the IP portfolio and providing technical guidance on M&A activities. Previously, Marty served as director of Engineering and senior principal antenna engineer for the same team. Prior to that, he worked as an antenna engineer for Sinclair Technologies and Analex, a NASA contractor. Marty holds 28 U.S. and numerous foreign patents in addition to having been published in several journals. He has a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering from California Institute of Technology and a master's degree and Ph.D. in electrical engineering from University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign.