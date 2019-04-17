Commscope : Earth Day the CommScope Way

Log in
Earth Day the CommScope Way

04/17/2019 | 06:18am EDT

As concern about the health of our planet grows, people around the globe are thinking more and more about how they can act in environmentally sustainable ways. For years, CommScope has promoted a host of sustainability initiatives to reduce greenhouse gases by conserving water, power, and use of hazardous materials while finding new ways to reuse waste. We also adopted a total lifecycle perspective on the environmental impact of our products-not just when they are manufactured, but before and after they pass through our hands.

Traditionally, we have been focused on reducing the impacts our plants and manufacturing processes have on the environment, and we are proud to say much progress has been made: emissions have been cut, water and power usage have been reduced and hazardous materials have been replaced with greener alternatives.

At CommScope, we dedicate the entire month of April to celebrate Earth Day and raise sustainability awareness. Each year we align with the theme announced by the Earth Day Network -- Earth Day 2019 theme is Protect Our Species -- and encourage our employees to take environmentally-friendly steps in their individual lives by hosting an annual Earth Day contest.

Employees are invited to submit an original creative piece of artwork, essay, music or song, photograph, poem, PowerPoint presentation or video, in each case describing their idea for facilitating positive environmental change, either on a personal/family basis or at the community or facility level. Suggestions come in from CommScope employees at facilities around the world. There were dozens of ideas submitted in 2018, and we are actively promoting best practices for how employees can help protect the environment at work, at home and when traveling.

Naturally, our efforts are intended for year-round behavior, not just for Earth Day. The key takeaway is that minor lifestyle changes can have major impacts if a large percentage of the population makes those changes. At CommScope, we believe strongly in environmental sustainability, and our Earth Day contest is just one of the ways we encourage sustainable behavior. For more information, please visit our Corporate Responsibility & Sustainability site.

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 9 786 M
EBIT 2019 1 147 M
Net income 2019 189 M
Debt 2019 9 090 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 28,84
P/E ratio 2020 19,47
EV / Sales 2019 1,45x
EV / Sales 2020 1,15x
Capitalization 5 133 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 29,0 $
Spread / Average Target 8,6%
Managers
NameTitle
Marvin S. Edwards President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frank M. Drendel Chairman
Christopher A. Story Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Morgan C. S. Kurk Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Alexander W. Pease Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Communications
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC62.78%5 133
CISCO SYSTEMS31.43%248 979
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO LTD40.47%45 503
ERICSSON AB15.91%32 538
NOKIA OYJ-0.60%31 857
ARISTA NETWORKS55.36%24 790
