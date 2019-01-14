Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Commscope Holding Company Inc    COMM

COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC (COMM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Commscope : Generation Alpha Are Shaping Tech Spending

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/14/2019 | 06:29am EST

Just as Millennials and Generation X ahead of them, Generation Alpha (Gen Alpha) is entering the scene and latching onto the newest technology. In 2050, the oldest of Generation Alpha (who will turn 40 then) are predicted to be 35 million strong and all those born to this generation will number almost two billion. Gen Alpha (starting in 2010 and continuing until 2025) are primarily children of Millennials. This much-hyped 'me' generation is shaping its tiny offspring into…well, 'Mini Mes.'

Millennials are in their peak spending years right now and they are spending a lot on their kids. Perhaps because they are the generation to be most affected by divorce, they value family more than career or financial success and that means Gen Alpha are influencing buying habits while they are still in diapers.

Already, kindergarteners are being assigned iPads in the classrooms. Toddlers are comfortable posing for selfies and want to grab mom's phone to look at YouTube videos or play Lego video games. Even coloring books come with an app you can download to make scribbles come to life. Tiny voices chirp demands to Alexa or Google Home and they get results instantly. Alphas know they are important…hundreds of selfies, starring roles in iPhone video clips, and a digital assistant that can play them music on demand.

CLICK TO TWEET: Say hello to Gen Alpha. They are entering the scene and latching onto the newest technology. CommScope's Melissa Strait explains in this blog.

Generational naming is typically a Western signifier with roots in the United States, but shifts in global population, especially in India and China, will especially affect this generation gap. Gen Alpha will be more connected globally as a community and these kids in developing countries will shed tradition for technology. Connectivity and commerce through technology will fuel growth for developing countries and provide economic opportunities for Alphas.

Already an entrepreneurial generation (with young YouTube personalities bringing in adult paychecks), this generation will be more successful because of more information available and time to fail, learn and try again.

If the internet is a tool for older generations and a lifestyle for Millennials, then it is just as important for Gen Alpha. They expect a strong always-there network connection just like we expect water, plumbing, and electricity. No matter what generation you are a part of, being connected will always be important.

Because connectivity is what we do, we're proud to say that CommScope is powering the present and empowering the future. So, let's shape the future together.

Additional resources:

Disclaimer

CommScope Holding Company Inc. published this content on 14 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2019 11:28:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY
06:29aCOMMSCOPE : Generation Alpha Are Shaping Tech Spending
PU
01/11COMMSCOPE : The Past, Present and Future of Tower Mounted Amplifiers
PU
01/10COMMSCOPE : Introducing CommScope's 2017 Sustainability Report
PU
01/09COMMSCOPE : "What Happened to my Fiber Cable?"
PU
01/08COMMSCOPE : The 5G Future Begins Now
PU
01/085G WIRELESS INFRASTRUCTURE : Market 2019 Detailed Global Analysis by Top Key Pla..
AQ
01/072019 : The Year of Data Centers' Digital Transformation
PU
01/04COMMSCOPE : 2019 Will Be a Year of Convergence and Preparation for the Future of..
PU
01/03COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Fi..
AQ
01/03COMMSCOPE : Smart Cities Trends for 2019
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 553 M
EBIT 2018 812 M
Net income 2018 201 M
Debt 2018 3 558 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 22,70
P/E ratio 2019 19,93
EV / Sales 2018 1,57x
EV / Sales 2019 1,47x
Capitalization 3 612 M
Chart COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC
Duration : Period :
Commscope Holding Company Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 26,9 $
Spread / Average Target 43%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marvin S. Edwards President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frank M. Drendel Chairman
Christopher A. Story Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Morgan C. S. Kurk Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Alexander W. Pease Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Communications
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC14.64%3 531
CISCO SYSTEMS0.37%194 765
QUALCOMM1.04%68 621
NOKIA OYJ4.77%34 696
ERICSSON-2.46%30 662
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS0.83%18 992
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.