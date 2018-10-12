Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Commscope Holding Company Inc    COMM

COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC (COMM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Commscope : How Bath Spa University is Catering to the Modern Student

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/12/2018 | 10:13am CEST

(Note: The following has been submitted as a guest post to CommScope Blogs by Kye Prigg, Head of Networks, Vodafone UK. Opinions and comments provided in this guest post, as with all posts to CommScope Blogs, are that of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of CommScope.)

Bath, a town set in the rolling countryside of southwest England, is well known for its natural hot springs and 18th century Georgian architecture. Designated as an area of outstanding beauty, it's no wonder nearly one million touristsvisit the city each year.

The city is also frequented by thousands of students annually. Aside from the stunning historical landscape, academic challenge and nightlife, students at Bath Spa University at Newton Park can also enjoy a high-speed mobile data service.

Tech savvy students, who own multiple devices, expect to be able to access learning material using their smartphones, tablets and laptops. This mobile-first generation will most likely use two to three times as much data as the typical user. To cater to the always-on mindset, Bath Spa University at Newton Park, which houses a number of the university's 7,500 students, has become the second location in the UK to receive Vodafone's new and unique 4G mini mobile masts- known as CommScope's Metro Cell PoleCab.

At half the height of a standard mast, the telescopic mini mast is painted to blend in with its environment and, unlike other mobile masts, it does not require a large technology cabinet to house the power supply and electronics.

'Being based in a rural setting, ensuring good mobile coverage is vital for our students and staff. This additional mast is in line with local planning rules, and is improving coverage both on campus and for our neighbours,' said Neil Latham, the University's Chief Operating Officer.

Installing a future-proof digital communications network in a world heritage site is not without its challenges. I'm delighted that by working closely with Bath Spa University, local authorities and residents, we are building a network that Bath can be proud of, while minimising the aesthetic impact on the ancient city. Our new mini mobile mast is just one of many new ways we are ensuring that Bath gets first rate mobile connectivity, without impacting its historic splendour.

Students on VOXI - Vodafone's mobile network for under 30s - will receive unlimited data for social media apps as well as superfast data speeds.

Disclaimer

CommScope Holding Company Inc. published this content on 12 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2018 08:12:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY
10:13aCOMMSCOPE : How Bath Spa University is Catering to the Modern Student
PU
10/11COMMSCOPE : Feeding the Appetite for Unlimited Data
PU
10/10COMMSCOPE : to Release Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results on November 8, 2018
BU
10/10COMMSCOPE : opens power-over-Ethernet lab
AQ
10/10COMMSCOPE : The road to 5G is paved with fiber
PU
10/09COMMSCOPE : My Connectivity Survived Hurricane Florence
PU
10/08COMMSCOPE DEFINITIONS : What is MPTL?
PU
10/05NEWMAN FERRARA LLP : Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of CommScope I..
BU
10/05COMMSCOPE DEFINITIONS : What is Cloud Computing?
PU
10/04Fiber-optic Cable Market Report Puts Limelight on Growth, Opportunities
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/09CommScope -2.1% as Goldman cuts to Neutral 
10/05CommScope -1.1% as Nomura cuts to Neutral 
09/05Don't Give Up On Schlumberger - Cramer's Lightning Round (9/4/18) 
08/20Tracking Alex Roepers' Atlantic Investment Management Portfolio - Q2 2018 Upd.. 
07/31CommScope Holding (COMM) Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 752 M
EBIT 2018 860 M
Net income 2018 241 M
Debt 2018 3 496 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 20,78
P/E ratio 2019 14,35
EV / Sales 2018 1,75x
EV / Sales 2019 1,57x
Capitalization 4 840 M
Chart COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC
Duration : Period :
Commscope Holding Company Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 34,5 $
Spread / Average Target 37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marvin S. Edwards President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frank M. Drendel Chairman
Christopher A. Story Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Morgan C. S. Kurk Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Alexander W. Pease Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Communications
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC-33.44%4 840
CISCO SYSTEMS15.20%217 093
QUALCOMM0.42%103 029
NOKIA OYJ15.56%29 311
ERICSSON43.81%28 380
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS30.55%20 194
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.