COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC (COMM)
Commscope : How Online Shopping Impacts the Data Center

10/16/2018 | 04:13am CEST

The internet is buzzing with online shoppers. eBay was one of the world's first global online marketplaces, paving the way for companies like Amazon, which is expected to generate 50 percent of all e-commerce sales by 2021. Chinese e-commerce and superstore operator Alibaba is setting the place for technological innovation by merging e-commerce with brick-and-mortar retailing for their FashionAI concept store.

CLICK TO TWEET: CommScope's Tim Takala gives you a behind the scenes look what happens to the data center when an online booking or purchase is made.

As retailers seek to enhance the customer experience, we're seeing more brands converting sales directly from social media platforms. This emerging trend is called social shopping. With millions of online transactions happening daily, machines are sensing, analyzing and transmitting mission-critical information in milliseconds.

Watch the video below for a behind the scenes look what happens to the data center when an online booking or purchase is made.

Disclaimer

CommScope Holding Company Inc. published this content on 16 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2018 02:12:01 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 752 M
EBIT 2018 860 M
Net income 2018 241 M
Debt 2018 3 496 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 20,68
P/E ratio 2019 14,27
EV / Sales 2018 1,75x
EV / Sales 2019 1,57x
Capitalization 4 815 M
Chart COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC
Duration : Period :
Commscope Holding Company Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 34,5 $
Spread / Average Target 38%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marvin S. Edwards President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frank M. Drendel Chairman
Christopher A. Story Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Morgan C. S. Kurk Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Alexander W. Pease Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Communications
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC-33.52%4 840
CISCO SYSTEMS19.35%201 687
QUALCOMM0.42%94 449
NOKIA OYJ15.56%29 312
ERICSSON37.16%27 456
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS33.10%19 138
