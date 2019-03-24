Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Commscope Holding Company Inc    COMM

COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC

(COMM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 03/22 04:15:00 pm
21.24 USD   -2.93%
06:15aCOMMSCOPE : How SIRO is Disrupting Telecommunications in Ireland
PU
03/21COMMSCOPE : Memoirs of an Infrastructure Nerd
PU
03/18COMMSCOPE : Tips to Secure Your Physical Layer
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Commscope : How SIRO is Disrupting Telecommunications in Ireland

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/24/2019 | 06:15am EDT

(Note: The following has been submitted as a guest post to CommScope Blogs by Suzanne Tracy, Chief Technology Officer of SIRO Ireland. Opinions and comments provided in this guest post, as with all posts to CommScope Blogs, are that of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of CommScope.)

Fiber is part of Ireland's digital diet, as Ireland is one of many countries across Europe experiencing sheer growth in broadband connectivity. As market investment reaches unprecedented levels, it's taken merely three years for 25 percent of Ireland's 2 million homes to have access to a fiber connection.

Using the existing Electricity Supply Board (ESB) network, SIRO has been a pioneer in contributing to this FTTH transformation.

Speeds of 1 Gigabit per second

During the FTTH 2019 Conference in Amsterdam, industry leaders focused on the importance of a full fiber network rather than developing or continuing legacy copper based networks. As Ireland's only pure fiber network, SIRO can achieve speeds of up to 1,000 Mbps per second whereas the national average for fixed broadband connections averages at 40 Mbps.

In fact, 60 percent of SIRO customers are on a 1G service. This means customers can connect as many devices as they'd like without having to worry about a slowdown in connection. Gigabit speeds promise to support data simultaneously, making it possible for family members to stream music, watch 4K video and play games without a hiccup.

We've been working with CommScope on building a business case for network convergence with fiber innovation. Check out this video for more highlights from Amsterdam.

Disclaimer

CommScope Holding Company Inc. published this content on 24 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2019 10:14:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY
06:15aCOMMSCOPE : How SIRO is Disrupting Telecommunications in Ireland
PU
03/21COMMSCOPE : Memoirs of an Infrastructure Nerd
PU
03/18COMMSCOPE : Tips to Secure Your Physical Layer
PU
03/16COMMSCOPE : How Data Centers Power our Digital Future
PU
03/15COMMSCOPE : and Google Pass Key CBRS Milestone with Successful ESC Testing
BU
03/15COMMSCOPE : Improving CommScope with Crowdsourcing
PU
03/14COMMSCOPE : Presents Its Second Annual Lifetime Achievement Awards Recognizing a..
BU
03/14COMMSCOPE : The Power of our Partner Community
PU
03/13COMMSCOPE : New FIST Modular Splice Closure Prepares Network Operators for High ..
AQ
03/12COMMSCOPE : Innovation for Billions of Connections
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 4 574 M
EBIT 2019 825 M
Net income 2019 406 M
Debt 2019 3 037 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 21,50
P/E ratio 2020 15,27
EV / Sales 2019 1,56x
EV / Sales 2020 1,42x
Capitalization 4 086 M
Chart COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC
Duration : Period :
Commscope Holding Company Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 26,9 $
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marvin S. Edwards President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frank M. Drendel Chairman
Christopher A. Story Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Morgan C. S. Kurk Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Alexander W. Pease Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Communications
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC29.65%4 086
CISCO SYSTEMS21.72%232 163
QUALCOMM-0.16%68 770
NOKIA OYJ4.10%33 346
ERICSSON AB11.45%31 265
ARISTA NETWORKS42.46%22 731
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.