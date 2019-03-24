Commscope : How SIRO is Disrupting Telecommunications in Ireland

(Note: The following has been submitted as a guest post to CommScope Blogs by Suzanne Tracy, Chief Technology Officer of SIRO Ireland. Opinions and comments provided in this guest post, as with all posts to CommScope Blogs, are that of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of CommScope.)

Fiber is part of Ireland's digital diet, as Ireland is one of many countries across Europe experiencing sheer growth in broadband connectivity. As market investment reaches unprecedented levels, it's taken merely three years for 25 percent of Ireland's 2 million homes to have access to a fiber connection.

Using the existing Electricity Supply Board (ESB) network, SIRO has been a pioneer in contributing to this FTTH transformation.

Speeds of 1 Gigabit per second

During the FTTH 2019 Conference in Amsterdam, industry leaders focused on the importance of a full fiber network rather than developing or continuing legacy copper based networks. As Ireland's only pure fiber network, SIRO can achieve speeds of up to 1,000 Mbps per second whereas the national average for fixed broadband connections averages at 40 Mbps.

In fact, 60 percent of SIRO customers are on a 1G service. This means customers can connect as many devices as they'd like without having to worry about a slowdown in connection. Gigabit speeds promise to support data simultaneously, making it possible for family members to stream music, watch 4K video and play games without a hiccup.

We've been working with CommScope on building a business case for network convergence with fiber innovation. Check out this video for more highlights from Amsterdam.