Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Commscope Holding Company Inc    COMM

COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC

(COMM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Commscope : How innovation drives the connected campus and “captures” your kid

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2019 | 06:18am EDT

If you have a child in college, then you can relate. When it came time to choose a school, chances are you researched everything:

  • Online reviews and rankings
  • Class sizes
  • Educational programs

Then you and your kids visit the top five schools. At the first one, you're not even out of the car before your child announces, 'Wow, this is it.'

They say that when your kid steps onto the right campus they'll know. First impressions-created largely by campus aesthetics and the vibe your child gets-matter. As the student settles in, those same variables can affect everything from attitude to academic performance. That brings us to the 'form follows function' discussion and how good campus technology design can make a huge difference.

CLICK TO TWEET: CommScope's Rodney Casteel explains how campuses can deploy the right solutions to connect their networks, thus making a potential student's decision eaiser.

The concept of the connected (smart) campus has grown tremendously over the last several years, evolving far beyond connecting the individual buildings and ensuring high-speed wired or wireless connectivity inside the dorms. Today, the connected campus features a ubiquitous hybrid network that blankets the campus, connecting students and staff inside and out to the resources, applications and systems for life, work and learning.

The campus network extends beyond the traditional IT network. It powers outdoor lighting, on-campus security, Wi-Fi, cell-based broadband for collaborative learning that happens anywhere and facility access control to protect those living on campus.

This kind of functionality is seen as a basic expectation by prospective students, their families and the university staff. At the same time, environmental aesthetics play a huge role in terms of integrating technology into the campus. Across Europe and the United States, many schools are considered historic landmarks where any design modifications, inside or out, must conform to strict guidelines to protect their aesthetic and/or cultural integrity. Whether you're talking about the IT infrastructure or a new dining facility, form is every bit as important as function.

For some IT applications, the requirement of demanding performance powered by an infrastructure that is virtually invisible poses unique challenges. A good example are the networks of campus-wide surveillance cameras, Wi-Fi hots spots and outdoor safety lighting that keep students and staff connected and protected.

These systems require low-voltage power along with reliable high-speed data connections. Indoors, this is easily accomplished using a Power over Ethernet (PoE) network that combines power and data transmission onto a single cable. But PoE is distance limited to 100 meters. In an outdoor environment the distance from the power source to the furthest node could be a mile or more. Using a conventional PoE infrastructure to cover hundreds of acres would leave the campus littered with hundreds of pole-mounted access boxes housing the PoE extenders necessary to traverse the long distances.

Yet, given enough time, form always finds a way to follow function. In this case, the long-distance power/data network solution takes the form of an ingenious powered fiber system developed by CommScope. It can reliably power and connect devices up to 2.6 kilometers (1.56 miles) away.

To get a sense of how the powered fiber system is being used to satisfy the on-campus requirements of form and function, take a look at this interactive case study from the University of Tennessee - Knoxville.

The way in which our children learn today would have seemed like the stuff of science fiction twenty years ago. Still, here we are: having figured out how to not only make it work but work elegantly, we now wonder what hurdles we'll need to overcome to give our grandchildren the opportunities we never had. Honestly, that is one of the best things about working for an innovator like CommScope. That moment you suddenly realize, Wow-this is it, is always within reach.

Additional resources:

Disclaimer

CommScope Holding Company Inc. published this content on 29 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2019 10:17:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY
06:18aCOMMSCOPE : How innovation drives the connected campus and “captures&rdquo..
PU
09/27COMMSCOPE : Quick search for RoHS and REACH certificates now available
PU
09/24COMMSCOPE : The Next Era of Entertainment
PU
09/24COMMSCOPE : Brings Unprecedented Choice and Control to Broadband Network Creator..
BU
09/23COMMSCOPE : Capacity considerations as you shape your 5G networks
PU
09/20CONNECTING WITH THE RIGHT FIBER OPTI : Part 2
PU
09/19A MINUTE WITH COMMSCOPE LEADERS : Ben Cardwell
PU
09/18COMMSCOPE : The CBRS Alliance is Hosting the Hottest Party of the Year
PU
09/17COMMSCOPE : Speaks at SCTE 2019
PU
09/16COMMSCOPE : FCC Approves CommScope CBRS Spectrum Access System for Initial Comme..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 8 553 M
EBIT 2019 1 152 M
Net income 2019 -496 M
Debt 2019 9 616 M
Yield 2019 0,03%
P/E ratio 2019 -5,31x
P/E ratio 2020 18 023x
EV / Sales2019 1,39x
EV / Sales2020 1,13x
Capitalization 2 274 M
Chart COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC
Duration : Period :
Commscope Holding Company Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 17,93  $
Last Close Price 11,72  $
Spread / Highest target 139%
Spread / Average Target 53,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marvin S. Edwards President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frank M. Drendel Chairman
Alexander W. Pease Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael A. Cross Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Morgan C. S. Kurk Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC-28.52%2 274
CISCO SYSTEMS12.72%207 340
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.30.03%41 988
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS47.94%28 346
NOKIA OYJ-8.70%28 231
ERICSSON AB1.23%26 615
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group