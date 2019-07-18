Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Commscope Holding Company Inc    COMM

COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC

(COMM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Commscope : How the Little Red Dot has become a Global Tech Leader

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/18/2019 | 10:45pm EDT

Singapore is not new to me, yet each time I visit the shores of this sunny island, I'm struck by the ingenuity of a new digital innovation and pilot technology which is being tested by tech hungry consumers. That said, it's not surprising this island nation is at the forefront of transforming itself into a smart city while setting an example for the rest of the world.

CLICK TO TWEET: CommScope's Navin Vohra explains how Singapore's success in building a smart city underscores an important lesson for other nations on the same journey.

Need convincing? The 'Little Red Dot' already boasts smart city accolades, such as the 'Smart City of 2018' award where the nation of 5.5 million residents was recognized for the most outstanding urban innovation projects during the Smart City Expo World Congress in Barcelona. The expression 'you need money to make money,' might be an appropriate motto for a country that tops IDC's list of countries investing in smart city projects. New York, London, Tokyo and Singapore have all committed to spending more than $US 1 billion in smart city projects this year.

5G, IoT and Smart City are Complementary

As we start to see examples of 5G deployments around the world, new smart city applications which may have once been considered good sci fi novel material are moving toward reality show status. Millions of connected sensors found in buildings or on traffic lights collect data which is analyzed within mere seconds. Fiber optics networks will be the backbone of smart cities.

Here are some real-world examples of how the country is taking smart leaps forward:

  • Smart Mobility: using data gathered from sensors deployed on junctions and roads, traffic lights could be adjusted to smooth congestion during peak periods, and drivers could be kept up to speed on road conditions through real-time alerts. This is necessary for Singapore where 12 percent of total land area is used for roads with limited space for expansion. To curb the road congestion, the local government is contemplating freezing the number of private vehicles on the roads. But perhaps this isn't a bad thing as citizens move away from the traditional five c's of success - cash, car, credit card, condominium and country club membership.
  • Smart Healthcare: HealthHub is slated to be Singapore's first one-stop online health information and services portal where patients can access records and secure more information on preventive care.
  • Smart Living: The 'Smart Town' is a new housing project that leverages smart technologies to enhance Singapore's living environment. For instance, digital infrastructure is deployed to pave the way for intelligent homes so that residents can tap into commercial offerings such as smart lighting to enjoy greater convenience and utilities savings.

According to a study by Juniper Research, Singapore is the smartest city in the world, ahead of London, New York, San Francisco, and Seoul. Looking at these three examples, the smart initiatives not only made use of new technology, but more importantly; deliver real benefits to citizens such as saving time and cost.

Investing in a Digital Future

Singapore's success in building a smart city underscores an important lesson for other nations on the same journey. Not only is there a clear vision, Singapore is investing in its 5G development plans and a fiber network rollout. According to a new ranking released at the FTTH Council Asia Pacific Conference in Wuhan, China earlier this year, Singapore is Asia Pacific's top Smart Fiber City.

When I look at Singapore's digital success, two steps are clear. Firstly, fiber is playing a critical role in 5G rollout. Secondly, before 5G or smart cities can become a reality, there is a need for continued investment in network infrastructure. Singapore's investment in infrastructure has in turn provided a strong platform for innovation to flourish.

Disclaimer

CommScope Holding Company Inc. published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2019 02:44:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY
09:30aCOMMSCOPE : Ruckus Networks provides Wi-Fi technology for Google Station in São ..
PU
07:05aCOMMSCOPE : Network Connectivity is Your Path to Network Reliability
PU
07/16COMMSCOPE : An Intern's Perception on the Connection between Gen Z and Smart Cit..
PU
07/15COMMSCOPE : Choosing to Deploy Single-mode or Multimode Fiber is Similar to Flyi..
PU
07/09COMMSCOPE : ARRIS Advances Gigabit Home Wi-Fi with Retail Availability of New Wi..
BU
07/09INVESTING IN OUR FUTURE : CommScope's 2018 Sustainability Report
PU
06/26AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New $729,000 Investment in Commscope ..
AQ
06/24COMMSCOPE : Assure solution increases Wi-Fi speed and simplifies home network ma..
AQ
06/24COMMSCOPE : Stockholders Approve Proxy Proposals
AQ
06/24COMMSCOPE : Ruckus Removes Hurdles to Digital Learning While Helping to Address ..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 9 157 M
EBIT 2019 1 271 M
Net income 2019 -300 M
Debt 2019 9 509 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -12,5x
P/E ratio 2020 14,4x
EV / Sales2019 1,35x
EV / Sales2020 1,09x
Capitalization 2 825 M
Chart COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC
Duration : Period :
Commscope Holding Company Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 25,04  $
Last Close Price 14,59  $
Spread / Highest target 140%
Spread / Average Target 71,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marvin S. Edwards President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frank M. Drendel Chairman
Christopher A. Story Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Morgan C. S. Kurk Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Alexander W. Pease Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Communications
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC-10.98%2 928
CISCO SYSTEMS32.98%244 901
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO LTD10.53%36 983
NOKIA OYJ-9.93%28 471
ERICSSON AB2.26%28 227
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS47.91%28 041
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About