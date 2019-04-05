Log in
COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC

COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC

(COMM)
04/04 04:00:00 pm
24.45 USD   +2.43%
Commscope : How the Middle East and Africa is Getting Ready for 5G

04/05/2019 | 04:17am EDT

The 5G future is beginning now across the Middle East and Africa. With the technology expected to contribute billions to economies around the region, network operators are rolling out pilot deployments and making investments in communications infrastructure.

For example, GSMA reported that local operators in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are rolling out deployments in the second half of 2019. Saudi Arabia is releasing an additional 400 MHz in mid-band (3.5Ghz) to commercial operators, while 10,000 base stations will provide the nation's consumers with the region's fastest and most extensive coverage, according to Arabian Business.

As network operators like Telecom Egypt test 5G use cases, they are proactively looking for ways to enhance consumers' experience while creating new revenue streams. This includes augmented and virtual reality applications for mobile broadband and adapting to entertainment trends of the future. 5G could be a great technology to elevate electric sports (esports), professional gaming at a competitive level, across the region.

As you've read in our recent blogs, the excitement is real. For some, testing will happen this year while for others, 5G is on the horizon. To prepare for a network which is 100 times faster than 4G, our customers are investing in innovation which increases capacity and offers spectral efficiency.

For more on what this investment looks like, check out my recent interview from MWC Barcelona:

You can also join our 5G MENA (Middle East and North Africa) panel discussion on April 8-9. Topics include:

Disclaimer

CommScope Holding Company Inc. published this content on 05 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2019 08:16:09 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 4 574 M
EBIT 2019 828 M
Net income 2019 405 M
Debt 2019 3 094 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 21,98
P/E ratio 2020 16,21
EV / Sales 2019 1,68x
EV / Sales 2020 1,55x
Capitalization 4 592 M
Technical analysis trends COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 28,0 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marvin S. Edwards President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frank M. Drendel Chairman
Christopher A. Story Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Morgan C. S. Kurk Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Alexander W. Pease Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Communications
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC49.18%4 392
CISCO SYSTEMS27.23%242 023
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO LTD36.67%46 988
NOKIA OYJ4.37%32 611
ERICSSON AB15.27%31 797
ARISTA NETWORKS48.62%24 110
