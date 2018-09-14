Commscope : Middle East and Africa Drives Future of Connectivity

The gap between what's technologically possible and how organisations are leveraging technology continues to grow. As the Middle East and Africa region reduces dependence on oil and diversifies revenue streams, investment in the digital economy is paving the way for a future of connectivity.

Our customers across the Middle East and Africa are seeing an appetite for unlimited network capacity across healthcare, construction, tourism, high tech and education as people are creating more data today than we have in human history. Whether it's improving capacity, finding ways to decrease latency or creating connectivity, fiber is the foundation for networks in the future.

Below are three trends shaping the region's growing need for fiber:

Increased use of consumer technology is driving the need for bandwidth: The last few years have been game-changing with regards to video on demand for the UAE and the region. In addition to watching programs on their mobile devices, consumers are buying 4K televisions to stream internet-based programs which are including more local content. Revenues for virtual and augmented reality devices are expected to grow while smart home technologies like video security, front-door access and mood lighting are being developed to help consumers save money.

Cities are being built from the ground up: The Middle East and Africa is driving innovation around the future of urbanism. Abu Dhabi and Dubai are among those cities seeking creative ways to use data to improve services and quality of life around healthcare, security, mobility, economic development and housing. Saudi is building four new cities by 2020, which means fiber can be laid everywhere without disruption to traffic and businesses. The UAE's Smart City project is uncovering ways to improve traffic and energy networks across the globe.

The region is focused on homegrown innovation: The region's start up community is booming while entrepreneurs are creating Arab specific mobile technologies which cater to education, logistics, design, finance and art, among other industries. Dubai's strategy to build the world's most advanced artificial intelligence ecosystem coupled with creative hubs like the Dubai Design District are underpinning digital transformation across industries.

During GITEX Technology Week 2018, CommScope will highlight its latest solutions to meet the continuous growth of bandwidth needs impacted by these trends. These include smart indoor technology that will take advantage of 5G; network intelligence which provides greater visibility on how the network connects to devices and how data centers can respond to the impact of increased machine to machine communications.

