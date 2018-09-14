Log in
COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC
Commscope : Middle East and Africa Drives Future of Connectivity

09/14/2018

The gap between what's technologically possible and how organisations are leveraging technology continues to grow. As the Middle East and Africa region reduces dependence on oil and diversifies revenue streams, investment in the digital economy is paving the way for a future of connectivity.

Our customers across the Middle East and Africa are seeing an appetite for unlimited network capacity across healthcare, construction, tourism, high tech and education as people are creating more data today than we have in human history. Whether it's improving capacity, finding ways to decrease latency or creating connectivity, fiber is the foundation for networks in the future.

Below are three trends shaping the region's growing need for fiber:

  • Increased use of consumer technology is driving the need for bandwidth: The last few years have been game-changing with regards to video on demand for the UAE and the region. In addition to watching programs on their mobile devices, consumers are buying 4K televisions to stream internet-based programs which are including more local content. Revenues for virtual and augmented reality devices are expected to grow while smart home technologies like video security, front-door access and mood lighting are being developed to help consumers save money.
  • Cities are being built from the ground up: The Middle East and Africa is driving innovation around the future of urbanism. Abu Dhabi and Dubai are among those cities seeking creative ways to use data to improve services and quality of life around healthcare, security, mobility, economic development and housing. Saudi is building four new cities by 2020, which means fiber can be laid everywhere without disruption to traffic and businesses. The UAE's Smart City project is uncovering ways to improve traffic and energy networks across the globe.
  • The region is focused on homegrown innovation:The region's start up community is booming while entrepreneurs are creating Arab specific mobile technologies which cater to education, logistics, design, finance and art, among other industries. Dubai's strategy to build the world's most advanced artificial intelligence ecosystem coupled with creative hubs like the Dubai Design District are underpinning digital transformation across industries.

During GITEX Technology Week 2018, CommScope will highlight its latest solutions to meet the continuous growth of bandwidth needs impacted by these trends. These include smart indoor technology that will take advantage of 5G; network intelligence which provides greater visibility on how the network connects to devices and how data centers can respond to the impact of increased machine to machine communications.

Visit CommScope's experts at stand SR C8 in in Dubai on October 14-18 to learn more on key trends shaping the networks of tomorrow.

Disclaimer

CommScope Holding Company Inc. published this content on 14 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2018 08:22:02 UTC
09/05Don't Give Up On Schlumberger - Cramer's Lightning Round (9/4/18) 
08/20Tracking Alex Roepers' Atlantic Investment Management Portfolio - Q2 2018 Upd.. 
07/31CommScope Holding (COMM) Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
07/31CommScope Holding Company Inc. 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/31CommScope beats by $0.03, beats on revenue 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 752 M
EBIT 2018 892 M
Net income 2018 240 M
Debt 2018 3 497 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 25,78
P/E ratio 2019 17,77
EV / Sales 2018 2,00x
EV / Sales 2019 1,80x
Capitalization 5 984 M
Chart COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC
Duration : Period :
Commscope Holding Company Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 34,6 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marvin S. Edwards President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frank M. Drendel Chairman
Christopher A. Story Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Morgan C. S. Kurk Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Alexander W. Pease Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Communications
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC-18.50%5 984
CISCO SYSTEMS23.34%214 350
QUALCOMM12.07%105 409
ERICSSON44.22%28 486
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS39.63%20 444
ARISTA NETWORKS INC14.64%20 042
