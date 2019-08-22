Log in
COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC

(COMM)
Commscope : Six network infrastructure solutions to consider for your modern data center

08/22/2019

Whether you manage a growing enterprise facility or a large, high-traffic venue, intelligent in-building infrastructure solutions help you monitor, track and optimize your wired and wireless network.

At CommScope, we know what it takes to design, deploy and maintain a modern data center. With every new improvement, or enhancement comes another opportunity to upgrade speed, performance and efficiency. We recognize the importance of having a data center migration strategy in place to ensure you can seamless enhance your network.

I shot six videos that highlight solutions that you should consider for your network:

OM5 Multimode Fiber

Automated Infrastructure Management

Fiber Optic Splice Closures

Powered Fiber Cable systems with PoE Extender

Ceiling Connector Assemblies

Undercarpet Cabling

After watching these videos, you'll learn these network infrastructure solutions are for your building, no matter what you are trying to accomplish.

Disclaimer

CommScope Holding Company Inc. published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2019 10:12:01 UTC
