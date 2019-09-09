Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Commscope Holding Company Inc    COMM

COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC

(COMM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Commscope : Smart Campuses and Connected Communities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/09/2019 | 07:17am EDT

It was an early spring morning and I was standing at the corner with my son and a few of his friends waiting for the school bus. As I glanced down, I noticed a newly constructed anthill teeming with activity. Sensing one of nature's 'teachable moments,' I called the kids over. They crowded around and bent down for a closer look. 'Look at them all,' one kid cried out.

CLICK TO TWEET: CommScope's Casey Adams provides you with the building blocks for creating a smart campus using smart solutions.

I explained that each ant had a job to do. Some were:

  • Cleaning out tunnels
  • Gathering food
  • Tending to the queen

My son looked and asked, 'But how do they know what to do?'

'They communicate,' I answered. Before I could launch into the role pheromones play in insect communities, the bus pulled up. It quickly drove off and I headed for work with Mother Nature's lesson on collaboration fresh in my mind. As with just about everything, my mind eventually turned to network infrastructure- campus networks.

Building blocks of the smart campus

At CommScope, we work with campuses of all types and sizes: colleges and universities, medical and business parks, retail centers and airports, and sprawling enterprise campuses. A common denominator among many campuses nowadays is the hybrid IT infrastructure connecting people, resources and ideas over distance.

These smart campuses rely on a variety of sub-systems. To keep everything operating smoothly, some of the most extensive fiber and copper structured cabling are deployed inside the buildings for automated intelligence:

  • Fiber-based outside plant solutions and connectivity
  • Short-hop Power over Ethernet and long-span powered fiber
  • A mix of cellular and Wi-Fi mobility

Other campus networks may be less diverse, but no less intelligent. The design of the infrastructure is dictated by the type of campus and the level of organization and communication needed.

Form follows function

Think about large suburban town centers with a mix of retail shops, restaurants, offices and residential spaces. Other than proximity, those who work and live there have little in common. The center exists to benefit individual tenants and residents, so the IT infrastructure will reflect that. It may include a fiber-based outside plant network to deliver broadband services and powered fiber to feed remote lighting and security systems.

In other environments the campus network is multifaceted and extensive. Think university campuses, medical parks and corporate headquarters for huge companies. Such environments are driven by things like communication, data sharing and collaboration. More than connecting the various areas of the campus to the data center or central network, the infrastructure must enable any-to-any communication among all facilities and users. So, being able to handle ultra-high fiber densities and automatically monitor all physical layer connections becomes extremely important. When done properly, the campus network is a critical tool to achieve the overall mission of the organizations. It's the technological equivalent of the anthill, writ large.

The End?

Later that afternoon, I was back on the corner waiting for the school bus. To kill some time, I bent down to watch the ants. To me, their intricately choreographed dance seemed nothing short of amazing. Tens of thousands of insects, communicating through nothing more than airborne chemicals, yet understanding precisely what they needed to do, with whom and where.

I wondered what was next in terms of our own technology. Already, CommScope has developed the infrastructure to support futuristic applications like augmented reality. Certainly, the convergence of all the various campus networks on a single platform that's easy-to-maintain and inexpensive to deploy is not far off. Then what: wireless systems that integrate with and boost the brain's ultra-low powered electrical waves, enabling us to communicate by thoughts alone?

Stay tuned. At CommScope, it's our job to know what's next.

Disclaimer

CommScope Holding Company Inc. published this content on 09 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2019 11:16:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY
07:17aCOMMSCOPE : Smart Campuses and Connected Communities
PU
08/23COMMSCOPE : Student-designed Metro Bench Solves the Small Cell Concealment Probl..
PU
08/22COMMSCOPE : Six network infrastructure solutions to consider for your modern dat..
PU
08/21COMMSCOPE : to Participate in Upcoming Investor and Industry Conferences
BU
08/21COMMSCOPE : 5G Radios are Packed with Advanced Antenna Technology
PU
08/20CONNECTED CAMPUS : the next step toward a smart city
PU
08/19COMMSCOPE : The Future of CPE is Bright at CommScope
PU
08/16COMMSCOPE : A Great Week for Energy Conservation
PU
08/15COMMSCOPE : Wins Favorable Ruling Against Dali Wireless Patent
BU
08/13COMMSCOPE : Building the smart city telecom infrastructure of the future
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 8 545 M
EBIT 2019 1 149 M
Net income 2019 -496 M
Debt 2019 9 616 M
Yield 2019 0,04%
P/E ratio 2019 -5,11x
P/E ratio 2020 17 338x
EV / Sales2019 1,38x
EV / Sales2020 1,12x
Capitalization 2 188 M
Chart COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC
Duration : Period :
Commscope Holding Company Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 18,36  $
Last Close Price 11,27  $
Spread / Highest target 148%
Spread / Average Target 62,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marvin S. Edwards President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frank M. Drendel Chairman
Christopher A. Story Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Morgan C. S. Kurk Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Alexander W. Pease Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Communications
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC-31.24%2 188
CISCO SYSTEMS12.72%207 340
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO LTD32.10%42 698
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS51.95%29 114
NOKIA OYJ-9.84%28 079
ERICSSON AB-0.39%26 682
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group