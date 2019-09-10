Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Commscope Holding Company Inc    COMM

COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC

(COMM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Commscope : The Future of Entertainment is Today

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2019 | 04:12am EDT

Lately, I've been seeing the increased cadence in the ways we are changing how we consume broadband, entertainment and digital life elements in our homes and how our world is really headed to services and applications that make our lives easier, more immersive and more fun.

CLICK TO TWEET: CommScope's Charles Cheevers explains how entertainment and media players are focused on giving users a more engaging and immersive experience in a connected home.

We are seeing people embrace the use of new virtual reality tools to design their homes to the limits of their imagination, even before opening a can of paint or touching a single brick.

My children, who don't remember when YouTube didn't exist, will one day explain to their kids who use autonomous cars what a driver's license is and how Dad used to press 'pedals' looking out the front window all the time. And friends and family have quickly become comfortable speaking to their smart assistants even when in my company, changing the conversation dynamic and paving the way for a brand new immersive, unlimited entertainment and informed connected home experience. This speed of change is making consumers embrace and adopt technology that will make their lives easier and make day to day tasks or use of new services simpler and easier - and it is this desire that will accelerate some of the new services we are targeting at the consumer home.

These are exciting times for the entertainment and media industry which is evolving rapidly each year. With the recent acquisition of ARRIS and Ruckus Networks, CommScope has the resources and resilience of a Fortune 250-sized company that can help our customers evolve their business models for the future while preparing the future of connectivity.

This new immersive connected era is a key theme at IBC 2019 in Amsterdam, one of my favorite conferences as the best and brightest minds in the industry share new ways of thinking that will certainly disrupt the status quo.

Here's a sneak peek into what we'll be sharing in Hall 1, stand B19.

Evolving the TV Experience: We debuted the Smart Media Device (SMD) category at last year's IBC. This year, we're showcasing the evolution of the concept, which combines functionality of the most important devices in the connected home to drive new levels of consumer engagement and revenue. The SMD is a set-top, smart speaker, visual smart assistant, IoT hub, video & teleconference and remote control-all in one. This new in room device works with the screen palette of the large screen TV to create a Home command and control center function. This large screen Command Center creates a more hands free, personalized, connected, and convenient way to enjoy all the media, services, and applications in the digital home.

We believe it's the future of the set-top and an area of incredible potential for operators looking to develop new, stickier, sensory and immersive home services. We're also accelerating the User Experience (UX) design evolution of the TV experience with Android™ TV, RDK, and KreaTV®. And we'll be showcasing the new CommScope industrial design and next-generation high-performance set-tops with integrated OTT services.

The Wireless Connected Home: The home is becoming increasingly connected, and so are our digital experiences. This area will showcase how we're delivering the next era of connectivity both to the home and throughout the home-with multi-Gigabit services, app platforms and HomeAssure ™, which optimizes coverage and performance with integrated extenders, apps, and cloud services. The power of HomeAssure™ to be able to make Wi-Fi® connectivity transparent as well as make real time decisions to ensure consumer has the most optimal experience on their Wi-Fi connected devices is the critical platform for customer satisfaction.

Managed Network Services: As enterprises look to deliver connectivity to their customers, we're providing the platforms, portals, and hosted services to deliver seamless wired and wireless experiences.

Enhanced Video Experiences: The future is personalized. We'll highlight how solutions like our ME-7000 and MDC are increasing efficiency in video delivery, while integrating with next-generation advertising, content protection, and services to deliver truly exciting new customized consumer experiences.

Innovative Video Distribution: Game-changing solutions improve the efficiency of primary video distribution for content creators and programmers. As video service providers of all types look to optimize video delivery, we will show how our solutions simplify operations, reduce operational expenditures and accelerate deployment of tomorrow's services, including evolution of the cable headend to all-IP video. We'll also demonstrate how we're delivering end-to-end video network orchestration solutions.

Unlocking the best user experience

The worlds of broadcast and broadband are intersecting. Join us for an engaging discussion on trends fueling the explosive growth of media and entertainment consumption:

  • The talk will also feature a supporting paper on 'Full Duplex and Extended Spectrum DOCSIS® for tomorrow's 10G future,' from our Distinguished Systems Engineer, CTO Office, Frank O'Keefe

As my colleague Joe Chow put it, we have a bright future ahead of us. CommScope continues to focus on technology and business model trends that will shape our industry while addressing ways to provide new levels of engagement via multi-screen delivery, interactivity and immersive experiences.

Disclaimer

CommScope Holding Company Inc. published this content on 10 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2019 08:11:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY
04:12aCOMMSCOPE : The Future of Entertainment is Today
PU
09/09COMMSCOPE : Smart Campuses and Connected Communities
PU
08/23COMMSCOPE : Student-designed Metro Bench Solves the Small Cell Concealment Probl..
PU
08/22COMMSCOPE : Six network infrastructure solutions to consider for your modern dat..
PU
08/21COMMSCOPE : to Participate in Upcoming Investor and Industry Conferences
BU
08/21COMMSCOPE : 5G Radios are Packed with Advanced Antenna Technology
PU
08/20CONNECTED CAMPUS : the next step toward a smart city
PU
08/19COMMSCOPE : The Future of CPE is Bright at CommScope
PU
08/16COMMSCOPE : A Great Week for Energy Conservation
PU
08/15COMMSCOPE : Wins Favorable Ruling Against Dali Wireless Patent
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 8 545 M
EBIT 2019 1 149 M
Net income 2019 -496 M
Debt 2019 9 616 M
Yield 2019 0,03%
P/E ratio 2019 -5,44x
P/E ratio 2020 18 462x
EV / Sales2019 1,40x
EV / Sales2020 1,13x
Capitalization 2 329 M
Chart COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC
Duration : Period :
Commscope Holding Company Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 18,36  $
Last Close Price 12,00  $
Spread / Highest target 133%
Spread / Average Target 53,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marvin S. Edwards President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frank M. Drendel Chairman
Christopher A. Story Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Morgan C. S. Kurk Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Alexander W. Pease Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Communications
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC-26.78%2 329
CISCO SYSTEMS12.12%207 340
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO LTD32.10%42 698
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS49.23%29 114
NOKIA OYJ-9.84%28 079
ERICSSON AB-0.39%26 682
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group