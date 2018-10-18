Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Commscope Holding Company Inc    COMM

COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC (COMM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 10/18 04:35:35 pm
26.135 USD   +0.10%
04:13pCOMMSCOPE : Transforming your data center with high speed migration
PU
02:46pCOMMSCOPE : and Google Team Up to Drive CBRS Forward
BU
01:53pCOMMSCOPE : and Google Team Up to Drive CBRS Forward
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Commscope : Transforming your data center with high speed migration

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2018 | 04:13pm CEST

This blog was originally posted in Data Center Journal on July 10, 2018.

Consumers and businesses are driving exponential growth of data services, and data center operators must continue to find ways to deliver higher network speeds. Enterprise data centers must support existing legacy applications while setting the stage for new, real-time applications. A few short years ago, 10 Gigabit Ethernet was the 'high-speed' alternative for connected servers, storage, routers and switches, but today's Ethernet roadmap extends from 25 and 50 Gigabit up through 100/200 Gigabit, perhaps even 400 Gigabit. Whatever the industry, the increase in data necessitates innovative technologies and more fiber.

High-speed migration (HSM) is a technology that helps networks deliver more data, allows managers to future-proof their networks and gives them the operational assurances they require. In this blog, we'll look at the need for HSM as well as how to plan for and implement it.

Why HSM?

Data center traffic patterns have changed. Today's network traffic is east-west (in the data center), and it's 10 to 20 times the volume of north-south traffic (to and from the data center). The rate at which demand is growing has increased, and what once supported applications has become inadequate. Now, we all expect immediate delivery of Internet services, and with an exponentially growing demand in service, meeting that expectation will be difficult.

Delivering content or services on a best-effort basis was once okay, but retailers now measure profit in milliseconds. Stock brokers attach even higher value to instant response. Today, a sensor might detect a customer walking near a store and must immediately trigger the delivery of a coupon to the customer's phone-timing is critical. Remote education, medicine and even remote surgery are other applications that also rely on instantaneous, reliable, ultra-low-latency data networks.

The advent of real-time analytics has changed corporate perceptions of the data center. Traditionally, data center managers have focused on network uptime, on making sure services are running and on keeping them secure. The data center has mostly been seen as overhead, but with data becoming the new currency and real-time applications driving the need for lower latency, a well-run data center becomes a competitive advantage. Data center managers whose previous role was simply to keep things running are now charged with delivering higher performance and lower latency to keep the company competitive.

CLICK TO TWEET: Transforming your data center with high speed migration.

What Is HSM?

HSM describes the data center network as it evolves to higher performance and greater capacity. It designs-in high-capacity physical-layer infrastructure systems that will last for many years and takes a fresh approach to infrastructure design, looking ahead to the emergent high-speed optics yet to be deployed in the data center. HSM is a blend of the highest bandwidth and the lowest losses for both multimode and single-mode fiber technology. The HSM platform is an entire portfolio of products all supporting higher-speed data center connectivity with the ultimate configuration flexibility:

  • Interchangeable 8-, 12- and 24-fiber MPO modules support any application without forcing managers to reconfigure their fiber trunks.
  • Ultra-low-loss single- and multimode fiber maximize the loss budget-and life cycle-of existing infrastructure.
  • OM5 wideband multimode fiber enables duplex transmission of 100Gbps and higher over extended distances.

Strategies for Success

The basic challenge for data center managers is to make decisions about changes today that will support different fiber types, protocols and reach distances tomorrow. They must move to an infrastructure that's flexible enough to adapt while keeping costs under control. The following are some important strategies.

Understand the Options and Know Where You're Going

You need a good understanding of the distances and fiber types you're using, as well as how far you must go with how much bandwidth. For example,

  • I have a small data center. Can I just can go with point-to-point cabling, or do I need reconfiguration and testing points?
  • What kind of capacity do I need and what growth curve should I expect?
  • What speeds should I plan for (25, 40 or 50 Gigabit), and what about 100 and 400 Gigabit?

There are many pathways to future network speeds. Recently, multimode fiber (MMF) has seen innovative advancements. For example, OM5 (multimode) fiber added four times the capacity of OM4 fiber while maintaining legacy compatibility. New optic transceivers allow transmission at much higher speeds (100Gbps) over more than 400m of link distance when using OM5 MMF. Supporting higher speeds for longer distances while maintaining a structured-cabling design is challenging.

Much of the decision depends on when you want to start your journey. A few short years ago, 40 Gigabit was considered the next 'high speed.' But 100Gbps optics have rapidly replaced this technology. The combination of switching and optical advances has now obsoleted 40G applications.

Know Your Cost Structure

Measure the costs versus the benefits of various options, then choose the fiber type and connectivity solutions that cost-effectively accommodate your goals. Cabling vendor calculators can help with this process.

Plan for Flexibility

Design so you have the option to use either 8-, 12- or 24-fiber bundles to right-size the infrastructure at each step on the road to higher bandwidth. For example, if a company has a 12-fiber infrastructure and decides to move to an application that uses only 8 fibers (a 100Gbps 4x25 solution, for example), it should plan a strategy to optimize the use its fiber infrastructure while maintaining 100 percent utilization. The design should have a view to support various fiber types and growth strategies to match future applications. There's no one-size-fits-all solution.

Incorporate Modularity

Choose panels that can accept a variety of fiber modules so that as the data center grows, it will have a common housing and technicians can simply swap modules to move up to a faster data rate. Ideally, the cabling and housings are deployed once, and it's just the end points that need changing to move to faster speeds.

Manage Current and Future Infrastructure

An automated infrastructure management (AIM) tool can provide a clear picture of your infrastructure and help you understand capacities and know where the choke points are. This information allows you to more easily make informed choices and respond quickly to outages, in addition to having a healthier, more manageable infrastructure in the long term.

Know the Migration Time Frame

There's an immediate need, but still the data center must migrate to higher speeds again-sooner than you can imagine, perhaps. Choose a path and vendor that can help you get there sooner rather than later. Given the new, real-time services that demand higher data center capacity, your HSM path should be ready and waiting to answer the call with guaranteed support for optical-network applications that enable capacity expansion. Such guarantees simplify planning and migration strategies while leveraging the investments you make in data center infrastructures. Application guarantees span the entire physical network layer but also focus on the guaranteed support of optical-network links.

An HSM path is inevitable for large organizations, but it shouldn't be a painful, expensive process. Start with high capacity in mind, carefully evaluate options and chart a migration path with the right HSM products. Your data center will become a flexible, cost-effective platform for real-time computing that fuels a competitive advantage in this digital age.

Additional resources:

Disclaimer

CommScope Holding Company Inc. published this content on 18 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2018 14:12:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY
04:13pCOMMSCOPE : Transforming your data center with high speed migration
PU
02:46pCOMMSCOPE : and Google Team Up to Drive CBRS Forward
BU
01:53pCOMMSCOPE : and Google Team Up to Drive CBRS Forward
PU
12:13pCOMPACT MODULAR CABINETS : Everything in Its Right Place
PU
10/17COMMSCOPE : Do you want to learn more about PON?
PU
10/16COMMSCOPE : How Online Shopping Impacts the Data Center
PU
10/15COMMSCOPE : Middle East and Africa feeds appetite for unlimited data
AQ
10/15COMMSCOPE : Network virtualization to enable the future of 5G networks
PU
10/14COMMSCOPE : Middle East and Africa feeds appetite for unlimited data
AQ
10/14COMMSCOPE : Middle East and Africa Feeds Appetite for Unlimited Data
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/09CommScope -2.1% as Goldman cuts to Neutral 
10/05CommScope -1.1% as Nomura cuts to Neutral 
09/05Don't Give Up On Schlumberger - Cramer's Lightning Round (9/4/18) 
08/20Tracking Alex Roepers' Atlantic Investment Management Portfolio - Q2 2018 Upd.. 
07/31CommScope Holding (COMM) Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 752 M
EBIT 2018 860 M
Net income 2018 241 M
Debt 2018 3 496 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 21,27
P/E ratio 2019 14,68
EV / Sales 2018 1,75x
EV / Sales 2019 1,57x
Capitalization 4 815 M
Chart COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC
Duration : Period :
Commscope Holding Company Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 34,5 $
Spread / Average Target 34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marvin S. Edwards President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frank M. Drendel Chairman
Christopher A. Story Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Morgan C. S. Kurk Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Alexander W. Pease Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Communications
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC-33.52%4 815
CISCO SYSTEMS19.35%210 007
QUALCOMM0.42%97 108
NOKIA OYJ16.64%29 399
ERICSSON37.12%27 291
HARRIS CORPORATION22.31%20 161
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.