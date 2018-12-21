Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Commscope Holding Company Inc    COMM

COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC (COMM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Commscope : What do kids think about connectivity and the future?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/21/2018 | 12:51pm CET

I love watching my kids grow up. I also love watching them learn about anything and everything. They are truly sponges, absorbing all the knowledge they come across. That's why I always look forward to taking them to my office to learn about CommScope and the industries we serve.

Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day was observed again this year at CommScope's headquarters. It's a great program run by our company's Human Resources team. My daughters joined more than 80 other employees' children to learn about various professions, including:

  • Engineering
  • Human resources
  • IT
  • Finance
  • Legal

CLICK TO TWEET: What do kids think about connectivity and the future? CommScope's Joseph Depa asks a few of them.

Not only did they learn about some of the solutions we manufacture, but they also learned what it is like to work for a big company. I was glad to lead a session explaining Corporate Communications and Marketing. During my session, I asked the kids two questions:

  • What does being connected mean to you?
  • In 20 years, how will technology change the world?

I was interested to learn what some of the kids think about the industries we serve plus what they expect from CommScope and other technology companies, because this generation is 'always on.'

I'm proud to present a little insight into the minds of our children and what they think. I believe you will find it both interesting and entertaining.

Disclaimer

CommScope Holding Company Inc. published this content on 21 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2018 11:49:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY
12:51pCOMMSCOPE : What do kids think about connectivity and the future?
PU
12/20COMMSCOPE : 40 is the New 20
PU
12/19COMMSCOPE : 12 Days of Fiber
PU
12/18E-SHELTER : Designing the Backbone of the Digital World
PU
12/17COMMSCOPE : Do you know what causes PIM around your antennas?
PU
12/14COMMSCOPE : Connectivity Matters
PU
12/13COMMSCOPE : Copper Still has Home in Data Centers
PU
12/12COMMSCOPE : and Cheytec Telecommunications Form Partnership to Expedite In-build..
BU
12/12COMMSCOPE : Be the architect of your network's future
PU
12/11COMMSCOPE : Ice is Only Nice in a Drink
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 553 M
EBIT 2018 812 M
Net income 2018 201 M
Debt 2018 3 558 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 19,39
P/E ratio 2019 17,02
EV / Sales 2018 1,46x
EV / Sales 2019 1,35x
Capitalization 3 085 M
Chart COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC
Duration : Period :
Commscope Holding Company Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 27,2 $
Spread / Average Target 69%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marvin S. Edwards President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frank M. Drendel Chairman
Christopher A. Story Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Morgan C. S. Kurk Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Alexander W. Pease Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Communications
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC-57.57%3 085
CISCO SYSTEMS10.94%191 033
QUALCOMM-11.95%68 330
NOKIA OYJ29.64%32 588
ERICSSON46.11%29 222
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS27.85%18 887
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.