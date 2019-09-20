Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Commscope Holding Company Inc    COMM

COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC

(COMM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Connecting with the right fiber optic connector: Part 2

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2019 | 06:47am EDT

In my previous blog we talked about time, customer satisfaction and how the right connector technology can meet your project goals. We left off examining the connector technologies side-by-side and the splice-on connector had the lowest number of tradeoffs. When talking about your customer's satisfaction rate, the splice-on connector could be a key contributor. Let's look at the pros and cons:

Pros:

  • Minimal installation time
  • Consistent high-performance rate
  • The first pass yield of the termination is high, reducing connector waste
  • Lower insertion loss and improved reflectance compared to the mechanical splice

Cons:

  • Initial tool kit investment
  • Connectors are slightly more expensive than epoxy/polish connector

This technology combines the convenience and simplicity of field installation with the low-loss performance (compared to mechanical splicing) of fusion splicing.

Like the mechanical splice connector, the splice-on connector comes with a factory pre-polished fiber stub. The difference is the termination is done by joining the field prepared fiber and the pre-polished fiber stub using heat. A fusion splicer is required to perform the termination. Full instructions can be found here.

CLICK TO TWEET: CommScope's Jennifer Duits explains why the splice-on connector combines the convenience and simplicity of field installation with the low-loss performance of fusion splicing.

No matter your method

Once you decide on the connector, then you need to find the right tools and get comfortable using them. At this point, practice makes perfect and not all manufacturers are equal.

CommScope understands the importance of ease and affordability. We recently added the CommScope Qwik-Fuse splice-on connector and tool kit. The Qwik-Fuse connector is backed by our experience in fiber excellence. The all-inclusive Qwik-Fuse tool kit, including a purpose-built fusion splicer, offers installers an easy-to-use solution for terminating in the field with a lower initial tooling investment. We recognize that the initial investment for a splice on connector can be a hinderance and wanted to make it easier for installers to adapt this technology. That's why our tool kit is significantly less than the average fusion splice tool kit.

Together, the Qwik-Fuse splice-on connector and tool kit helps installers easily complete projects on time, within budget and with a superior quality to exceed customer expectations. Visit our new Field Installable Connectors Solutions Guide for more information.

Additional resources:

Disclaimer

CommScope Holding Company Inc. published this content on 20 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2019 10:46:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY
06:47aCONNECTING WITH THE RIGHT FIBER OPTI : Part 2
PU
09/19A MINUTE WITH COMMSCOPE LEADERS : Ben Cardwell
PU
09/18COMMSCOPE : The CBRS Alliance is Hosting the Hottest Party of the Year
PU
09/17COMMSCOPE : Speaks at SCTE 2019
PU
09/16COMMSCOPE : FCC Approves CommScope CBRS Spectrum Access System for Initial Comme..
BU
09/16COMMSCOPE : Ruckus Networks R750 Access Point Now Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 6
BU
09/16CONNECTING WITH THE RIGHT FIBER OPTI : Part 1
PU
09/15COMMSCOPE : Announces Wi-Fi 6® Smart Media Device and IP Client Platforms
PU
09/13COMMSCOPE : Creating Sustainable Products for a Green Economy
PU
09/12COMMSCOPE : Altice France Taps into CommScope Technology to Launch New Smart Med..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 8 553 M
EBIT 2019 1 152 M
Net income 2019 -496 M
Debt 2019 9 616 M
Yield 2019 0,03%
P/E ratio 2019 -5,47x
P/E ratio 2020 18 538x
EV / Sales2019 1,40x
EV / Sales2020 1,13x
Capitalization 2 339 M
Chart COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC
Duration : Period :
Commscope Holding Company Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 17,93  $
Last Close Price 12,05  $
Spread / Highest target 132%
Spread / Average Target 48,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marvin S. Edwards President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frank M. Drendel Chairman
Christopher A. Story Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Morgan C. S. Kurk Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Alexander W. Pease Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Communications
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC-26.48%2 339
CISCO SYSTEMS13.52%208 826
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO LTD25.02%40 525
NOKIA OYJ-7.13%28 986
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS45.53%27 885
ERICSSON AB2.41%27 190
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group