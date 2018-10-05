Newman Ferrara LLP : Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of CommScope Inc. - COMM

Newman Ferrara LLP announced today that the firm is conducting an
investigation on behalf of shareholders of CommScope Inc. (“CommScope”
or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:COMM) focusing on potential breaches of
fiduciary duty by the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”).
CommScope, headquartered in Hickory, North Carolina, is a multi-national
network infrastructure developer, manufacturer, and distributor of
copper and fiber optic cabling, connector panels, racking and metals.
Newman Ferrara’s investigation is focusing on whether CommScope’s
officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to the
Company’s stockholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws
through its action or inaction regarding corporate mismanagement,
wrongdoing, or waste.
Current CommScope stockholders seeking more information on this matter
are invited to contact Newman Ferrara attorney Roger Sachar (rsachar@nfllp.com)
to discuss this investigation and their rights.
Newman Ferrara maintains a multifaceted practice based in New York City
with attorneys specializing in complex commercial and multi-party
litigation, securities fraud and shareholder litigation, consumer
protection, civil rights, and real estate. For more information, please
visit the firm website at www.nfllp.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181005005471/en/