COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC (COMM)
Newman Ferrara LLP : Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of CommScope Inc. - COMM

10/05/2018 | 08:50pm CEST

Newman Ferrara LLP announced today that the firm is conducting an investigation on behalf of shareholders of CommScope Inc. (“CommScope” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:COMM) focusing on potential breaches of fiduciary duty by the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”).

CommScope, headquartered in Hickory, North Carolina, is a multi-national network infrastructure developer, manufacturer, and distributor of copper and fiber optic cabling, connector panels, racking and metals. Newman Ferrara’s investigation is focusing on whether CommScope’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws through its action or inaction regarding corporate mismanagement, wrongdoing, or waste.

Current CommScope stockholders seeking more information on this matter are invited to contact Newman Ferrara attorney Roger Sachar (rsachar@nfllp.com) to discuss this investigation and their rights.

Newman Ferrara maintains a multifaceted practice based in New York City with attorneys specializing in complex commercial and multi-party litigation, securities fraud and shareholder litigation, consumer protection, civil rights, and real estate. For more information, please visit the firm website at www.nfllp.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 753 M
EBIT 2018 859 M
Net income 2018 241 M
Debt 2018 3 497 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 24,29
P/E ratio 2019 16,77
EV / Sales 2018 1,93x
EV / Sales 2019 1,74x
Capitalization 5 657 M
Managers
NameTitle
Marvin S. Edwards President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frank M. Drendel Chairman
Christopher A. Story Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Morgan C. S. Kurk Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Alexander W. Pease Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Communications
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC-22.20%5 657
CISCO SYSTEMS26.32%221 161
QUALCOMM13.06%106 334
ERICSSON49.71%29 672
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS39.41%20 436
HARRIS CORPORATION19.37%19 814
