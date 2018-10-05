Newman Ferrara LLP : Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of CommScope Inc. - COMM

Newman Ferrara LLP announced today that the firm is conducting an investigation on behalf of shareholders of CommScope Inc. (“CommScope” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:COMM) focusing on potential breaches of fiduciary duty by the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”).

CommScope, headquartered in Hickory, North Carolina, is a multi-national network infrastructure developer, manufacturer, and distributor of copper and fiber optic cabling, connector panels, racking and metals. Newman Ferrara’s investigation is focusing on whether CommScope’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws through its action or inaction regarding corporate mismanagement, wrongdoing, or waste.

Current CommScope stockholders seeking more information on this matter are invited to contact Newman Ferrara attorney Roger Sachar (rsachar@nfllp.com) to discuss this investigation and their rights.

Newman Ferrara maintains a multifaceted practice based in New York City with attorneys specializing in complex commercial and multi-party litigation, securities fraud and shareholder litigation, consumer protection, civil rights, and real estate. For more information, please visit the firm website at www.nfllp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181005005471/en/