COMMUNICATIONS : DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.02 PER SHARE

03/04/2019 | 09:55am EST
Posted by CSI on March 4th, 2019

Minnetonka, MN - March 1, 2019 - Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCS) ('CSI' or the 'Company'), a global provider of enterprise network infrastructure, voice and data communication products and services for deployments and management of IT networks, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.02 per common share. The dividend is payable on April 1, 2019, to shareholders of record as of March 15, 2019. This marks the 66th consecutive quarter that CSI has paid a dividend to its shareholders.

About Communications Systems

Communications Systems, Inc. provides connectivity infrastructure and services for global deployments of broadband networks. Focusing on innovative, cost-effective solutions, CSI provides customers the ability to deliver, manage, and optimize their broadband network services and architecture. From the integration of fiber optics in any application and environment to efficient home voice and data deployments to optimization of data and application access, CSI provides tools for maximum utilization of the network from the edge to the user. With partners and customers in over 50 countries, CSI has built a reputation as a reliable global innovator focusing on quality and customer service.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding future financial performance, and future growth. These statements are based on Communications Systems' current expectations or beliefs and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by these statements due to changes in economic, business, competitive or regulatory factors, and other risks and uncertainties affecting the operation of Communications Systems' business. These risks, uncertainties and contingencies are presented in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and, from time to time, in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The information set forth in this press release should be read in light of these risks. Further, investors should keep in mind that the Company's financial results in any particular period may not be indicative of future results. Communications Systems is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise.

Contacts:

Communications Systems, Inc.
Mark Fandrich
CFO
952-582-6416
mark.fandrich@commsysinc.com

Roger H. D. Lacey
Chief Executive Officer
952-996-1674

Disclaimer

Communications Systems Inc. published this content on 04 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2019 14:54:01 UTC
